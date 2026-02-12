Preview: Scotland vs England - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 12 Feb 2026 15:07 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 15:11

Scotland against England will forever be a fixture with its foundations firmly cemented in folklore, with the Roses set to head north of the border to face their old foe in the Thistle.

In what is a famously prickly affair, steeped in tradition, mutual hostility, and rich history, Saturday’s Calcutta Cup showdown is shaping up to be another fascinating match-up.

Match preview

Gregor Townsend’s side were mooted as this year’s surprise package in the Six Nations, tipped to challenge the English, French, and Irish – and they still could – but a surprise opening weekend defeat to a resurgent Italy was certainly not how the northern hemisphere’s nearly-men would have envisaged their start to the campaign.

In the Azzuri’s rain-soaked Roman amphitheatre, Scotland were left flailing, unable to complete a comeback worthy of the gladiatorial seal of approval, falling to an 18-15 defeat against the competition’s usual whipping boys.

However, with a return to Edinburgh comes renewed hope that the Scots can out last week’s fruitless Italian rendezvous behind them, and leverage what will be a fiery Murrayfield atmosphere.

Townsend’s side will take heart from their recent record against the English, claiming victory in five of the last eight meetings between the two nations.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, England couldn’t have launched their 2026 Six Nations campaign any better, romping to an emphatic 48-7 win over an insipid Wales at Allianz Stadium last Saturday,

Steve Borthwick’s statement victory was decorated by the electric boots of Henry Arundell, the winger dazzled, torching the Welsh backline with the frightening pace and clinical edge that has made him one of the best in the world in his position.

Extending their unbeaten run to 12 games, the Roses haven’t tasted defeat in over a year of Test rugby, but will be under no illusions that a trip to the Scottish capital will be a true indicator of their credibility as contenders.

Last time out, England nicked a narrow 16-15 victory, but Borthwick’s side will be aware that they have failed to record consecutive victories in almost a decade.

Scotland Six Nations form:

L

Scotland form (all competitions)

WWLLWL

England Six Nations form:

W

England form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

For Scotland, loosehead prop McBeth is set to make his first Six Nations start at 27, joining George Turner and Zander Fagerson in the front row, with Grant Gilchrist replaced in the second row, seeing Gregor Brown partnering Scott Cummings after previously appearing as a substitute.

In the back row, Jamie Ritchie returns at blindside flanker alongside Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey, completing four pack changes from the first match, and are without key winger Duhan van der Merwe again, leaving Jamie Dobie and Kyle Steyn out on the wings.

England have experienced mixed availability ahead of the match, but captain Maro Itoje returns to the starting line-up after previously being named among the replacements following compassionate leave.

Ollie Lawrence remains sidelined with a knee injury, although he is nearing a return, with Marcus Smith having been left out of the matchday squad, as Fin Smith comes back into the side in his place.

Scotland starting lineup: 15. Tom Jordan, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Captain), 11. Jamie Dobie, 10. Finn Russell (Vice-captain), 9. Ben White, 1. Nathan McBeth, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Gregor Brown, 5. Scott Cummings, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Rory Darge (Vice-captain), 8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16. Dave Cherry, 17. Pierre Schoeman, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Max Williamson, 20. Matt Fagerson, 21. George Horne, 22. Adam Hastings, 23. Darcy Graham

England starting lineup: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Tommy Freeman, 12. Fraser Dingwall, 11. Henry Arundell, 10. George Ford (VC), 9. Alex Mitchell, 1. Ellis Genge (VC), 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Maro Itoje (C), 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl

Replacements: 16. Jamie George (VC), 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Trevor Davison, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Tom Curry, 21. Henry Pollock, 22. Ben Spencer, 23. Fin Smith

We say: Scotland 16-18 England

With the hosts eager to bounce back and with a point to prove, Townsend's men will make this a tightly contested match-up, but England's firepower up front and the boot of George Ford is likely to be the difference here.