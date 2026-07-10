Preview: Preview: South Africa vs. Scotland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 10 Jul 2026 16:45

Scotland will travel to South Africa to face the Springboks in the second round of Nations Championship fixtures.

The Scots made an impressive start to the competition as they beat Los Pumas in Argentina, while Rassie Erasmus’ side secured a comfortable victory over England.

Match preview

South Africa have demonstrated over the last year exactly why they are rated the best team in the world, as they have beaten every challenge that has been put in front of them.

New Zealand, France, and Ireland all suffered defeat to the Springboks last year in the Rugby Championship and in the Autumn Tests.

Erasmus’ side made easy work of Steve Borthwick’s last weekend at Ellis Park as they won 45-21 to secure five points to help them in the Nations Championship.

However, they did encourage the English side just before halftime, as it was 17-0 by the 36th minute, yet tries from Ellis Genge and George Martin along with conversions from Fin Smith made it 17-14 at the interval.

The Springboks are aiming to improve their record further against Scotland, as they have won 25 of the 30 Tests they have squared off in, winning the last nine in a row.

© Iconsport / PA Images

On the other hand, Scotland secured a bonus point win over Argentina in the South American nation as they put in an impressive performance.

Gregor Townsend’s side beat Los Pumas 47-38 as they scored seven tries, getting revenge on Argentina after their November clash.

In that battle at Murrayfield, Argentina made a staggering comeback in the final 10 minutes to win 33-24, as they scored three tries, with each being converted to score 21 points in this period.

Attention will now shift to South Africa and making history in this fixture. While the Scots have secured five victories over their Test history, they have never won away to the Springboks.

Their last win against South Africa was in November 2010 when they won 21-17 in a close encounter.

South Africa competition form:

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South Africa form:

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Scotland competition form:

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Scotland form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Scotland have made three changes to their starting lineup for Saturday’s meeting with South Africa in Pretoria.

The changes see Finn Russell named to start at fly-half, while Zander Fagerson and Gregor Brown are promoted to the starting XV after coming off the bench in last weekend’s victory over Argentina.

South Africa has opted to make 10 changes to the team that beat England in their opening round of the Nations Championship.

The five players to retain their place from this victory are Jesse Kriel and Damian Willemse, lock Ruan Nortje, flanker Paul de Villiers, and seasoned back-rower Pieter-Steph du Toit.

South Africa starting lineup:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter

Replacements:

16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Zach Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Quan Horn

Scotland starting lineup:

15 Kyle Rowe, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (c), 11 Jamie Dobie, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ben White, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Rory Darge, 6 Matt Fagerson, 5 Scott Cummings, 4 Gregor Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Ewan Ashman, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Replacements:

16 Gregor Hiddleston, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Alex Samuel, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Magnus Bradbury, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Stafford McDowall

We say: South Africa 28-17 Scotland

Scotland will cause several problems for the Springboks if they reach the levels they did against Argentina. However, South Africa should keep their perfect record against the Scots at home with another win.