Preview: Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 17 Jun 2026 20:30

Hull FC will be looking to record successive Super League victories for the first time since March when they welcome a bruised Wakefield Trinity side to the MKM Stadium this Friday night.

The Humberside outfit snapped their four-match losing run last week with an emphatic win over a poor Huddersfield Giants side, while the Trin were given a lesson in elite rugby by a red-hot Wigan Warriors side.

Match preview

Despite facing a lengthy injury list, Hull FC have delivered some encouraging performances in recent times - a run that culminated with a 36-12 victory over the Huddersfield Giants last week.

While many will question the level of opposition, the victory marked a huge moment for the Black and Whites as it ended their four-match winless run in the competition.

Prior to that success, Andy Last and his men came close to securing victories on several occasions, namely their 16-14 defeat away at Bradford Bulls and a 12-4 defeat at Warrington Wolves - a game which Hull led for 40 minutes.

With a win in the bank, the Humberside outfit will have a fresh injection of confidence and momentum as they prepare to host Wakefield Trinity.

Hull FC have a solid recent record against the West Yorkshire outfit, winning four of their last five meetings, though it must be noted that the most recent fixture did end up with a slender Wakefield win.

© Imago / News Images

While Hull FC enter Friday’s fixture with a new lease of life, Wakefield will be looking to shake off a bruising 48-10 home defeat to Wigan Warriors last week.

Head coach Daryl Powell pulled no punches in his post-match interview, calling the Warriors' performance ‘awesome’ and admitting his side were levels off the Challenge Cup winners.

The Wakefield boss summed up the situation brilliantly at the end, telling BBC Radio Leeds: “Everywhere they all played well and just when things are going well they bring Bevan French off the bench."

Putting the heavy defeat to one side, Trinity have done well in recent weeks, winning three straight games against the Catalans Dragons, Toulouse Olympique and even defending champions Hull KR.

Wakefield are still in the top six, and they will be looking to enhance their playoff position with a 10th Super League victory of the season.

Hull FC Super League form:

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Wakefield Trinity Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Last is said to make two changes to the squad that defeated the Huddersfield Giants, with Davy Litten and Lewis Martin returning to the 21-man team.

The duo replace youngsters Ben Johnson and Lennon Clark, while Yusuf Aydin and Roman Dawson miss out through suspension.

On the injury front, there are 11 players in the physio room, including Will Pryce, Zak Hardaker, John Asiata, Cade Cust, James Bell, Sam Lisone, Ligi Sao, Arthur Romano, Connor Bailey, Brad Fash, and Joe Ward.

Wakefield have also made two changes ahead of Friday’s tasty encounter, with Jayden Myers and Oliver Pratt dropping out.

Jazz Tevaga is back in the side following his suspension, while Kian McGann is named in the squad for the very first time this season.

In other news, Trinity have confirmed that Cameron Scott will leave the club at the end of the season before linking up with Super League rivals Bradford Bulls.

Hull FC 21-man squad:

Barron, Litten, Martin, Arthur, Sezer, Ese’ese, Bourouh, Hill, Batchelor, Cartwright, Briscoe, Moy, Laidlaw, Salabio, Kemp, Hutchinson, Kirby, Kemp, Mata’utia, O’Neill, Wood

Wakefield Trinity 21-man squad:

Jowitt, Scott, Johnstone, Trueman, McMeeken, Smoothy, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Storton, Tevaga, Pitts, Hamlin-Uele, Faatili, Smith, Vagana, Sinfield, Rourke, Lolesio, McGann, Tate, Abraham

We say: Hull FC 12-18 Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity delivered a stinker of a performance against Wigan, but bearing in mind the elite level of opposition, they can be forgiven.

Hull FC, on the other hand, defeated by far the worst team in the competitions last weekend. Wakefield will not go down so easily, and we are backing the visitors to clinch two important points on Humberside.