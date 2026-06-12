Preview: Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 12 Jun 2026 07:09

Two of the most out-of-form teams in Super League go head-to-head this Saturday afternoon, as Hull FC welcome the Huddersfield Giants to the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites have not tasted victory in four Super League matches, while the Giants are in the midst of a six-match losing run.

Match preview

Having won three of five Super League games from late March to late April, things were not looking too bad for Hull FC.

That run of wins included a 24-16 victory over high-flying Leeds Rhinos, a 24-20 win over the Catalans Dragons, and a 50-10 demolition of Castleford Tigers away from home.

Since then, results have crumbled, with Andy Last and his men going down against Toulouse Olympique, Bradford Bulls, Leigh Leopards and the Warrington Wolves.

One of the most worrying things about those results is the fact Hull FC scored 36 points across those four fixtures, giving them an average of nine points scored per game.

Four of those points came in last weekend’s 12-4 defeat to the Warrington Wolves - a game which actually saw Hull FC put on a decent display until their second-half collapse.

© Imago / SW Pix

The alarm bells are ringing in Huddersfield, with the Giants falling to their sixth straight Super League defeat last weekend.

Jim Lenihan took charge of his second game since being named the new head coach, though he could not prevent a 36-16 home defeat to fellow strugglers Toulouse Olympique.

Rooted to the bottom of the table, Huddersfield have four points to their name having won just two of their 13 matches this season - leaving them a couple of points behind newly-promoted York Knights.

One of the most evident concerns for Huddersfield is the fact they shipped 400 points this season - the most in the competitions and 19 more than the next worst side.

On average, the Giants concede over 30 points per game, which is not helped by the fact they also boast the worst attack in the competition.



Hull FC Super League form:

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Huddersfield Giants Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Hull FC have made two changes to their squad, with Zak Hardaker dropping out with a head injury assessment, and Cade Cust also missing out through a shoulder issue.

Jed Cartwright and new loanee Max Wood are welcomed into the mix, as the team continues to suffer from a long list of injuries.

As things stand, the list includes Will Pryce, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, John Asiata, James Bell, Sam Lisone, Ligi Sao, Brad Fash, Arthur Romano, Connor Bailey, Joe Ward, Yusuf Aydin and Roman Dawson.

When it comes to the Huddersfield Giants, the visitors have made one change to the squad.

Playmaker Oliver Russell is back in contention, with youngster Lewis Jagger dropping out.

New addition Zane Dunford is yet to arrive in England, meaning his debut may come next week.

Hull FC 21-man squad:

Barron, Arthur, Sezer, Ese’ese, Bourouh, Hill, Cartwright, Batchelor, Briscoe, Moy, Laidlaw, Salabio, Kemp, Hutchinson, Kirby, Kemp, Johnson, Clark, Mata’utia, O’Neill, Wood

Huddersfield Giants 21-man squad:

Evalds, Gagai, Milne, Lolohea, Powell, Woolford, Burgess, O’Donnell, Rushton, Rogers, English, King, Greenwood, Rush, Cozza, Flanagan Jr, Patolo, Russell, Wrench, Geyer, Kershaw

We say: Hull FC 18-16 Huddersfield Giants

What a tough game to call. Hull FC are missing several key players, but recent games have shown they still have plenty of fight left in the tank.

The same could not be said about the Huddersfield Giants, who have looked below par for months. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to get the win.