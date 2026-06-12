Preview: Bradford Bulls vs Leigh Leopards - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 12 Jun 2026 14:24

Bradford Bulls will be looking to continue their impressive home record when they welcome Leigh Leopards to Odsal Stadium for Sunday’s sole Super League fixture.

All of Bradford’s five victories this season have come at home, but that is unlikely to intimidate the Leopards who have won their last four meetings with the Bulls.

Match preview

Things are getting very tasty in the Super League at the moment, and one team causing a few surprises are the Bradford Bulls.

While fellow newly promoted teams York Knights and Toulouse Olympique sit near the bottom of the standings, Bradford entered this latest round of fixtures just six points adrift of the playoff spots.

The brunt of the work has been done by Bradford’s home form this season, given all five of their Super League victories this term have come at the iconic Odsal Stadium.

In fact, only two teams have managed to triumph at the ground, with heavyweights Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR both getting over the line.

The Bulls will have plenty of momentum under their wings thanks to a couple of recent victories - a 16-14 win over Hull FC and more recently a 30-20 success against York Knights.

Kurt Haggerty and his men will now be looking to turn that positive run into their first win over the Leigh Leopards since 2019.

© Imago / News Images

While Bradford are exclusively good at home, the Leigh Leopards have been picking up points all over.

Adrian Lam’s men have won five of their last six Super League matches, including away successes against York Knights, Catalans Dragons and, most recently, Castleford Tigers.

Hull KR are the only team to have got the better of the Leopards during this period, although it is worth noting that only four points separated the two teams.

Jumping up to seventh spot in the table following their win over the Tigers, Leigh are now just two points adrift of the playoff places, and they will be looking to keep pace with their rivals.

While Bradford’s home record is unquestionably impressive, the Leopards have won their last three matches on the road, meaning they will not be intimated come Sunday afternoon.

Bradford Bulls Super League form:

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Leigh Leopards Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Bradford Bulls head into Sunday’s fixture without Jayden Okunbor, who may be out for the rest of the season.

Jayden Nikorima is a doubt for the weekend, but that has not stopped head coach Haggerty from naming him in the squad.

Elsewhere, Jamie Gill drops out of the squad, and is replaced by Phoenix Steinwede.

When it comes to Leigh, the visitors will have the centre duo of Tasi Niu and Umyla Hanley at their disposal.

While the pair have been on the sidelines, Lam has trusted Bailey Hodgson and Jack Hughes to play out of position, with the two players doing a fine job.

Keanan Brand remains on the absentee list, while Ben McNamara is nearing a return following a thumb injury.

Bradford Bulls 21-man squad:

Ackers, Aekins, Armitage, Atkin, Blake, Chamberlain, Dean, Doro, Fulton, Gardiner, Hooley, Mellor, Nikorima, Peposhi, Russell, Scurr, Ryan, Steinwede, Souter, Sutton, Wynne

Leigh Leopards 21-man squad:

Armstrong, Niu, Hanley, Charnley, Cook, Lam, Ofahengaue, Ipape, Mulhern, Halton, Liu, Pene, Alick-Wiencke, Davis, Horne, Hodgson, Senior, O’Brien, Hughes, Brogan, Brown

We say: Bradford Bulls 12-18 Leigh Leopards

Bradford Bulls have been great at home this season, but they have a huge job on their hands keeping at bay this hungry Leigh Leopards side.

The visitors are flying at the moment, and we are backing them to extend their winning run with a victory at Odsal.