Preview: Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 11 Jun 2026 06:22

Friday’s headline game takes place at the DIY Kitchens Stadium as red-hot Wakefield Trinity take on newly crowned Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors in a potential Super League thriller.

The Trin extended their winning run to three straight games last weekend thanks to a dramatic win over Hull KR, while Wigan continued their momentum with a famous victory in Paris.

Match preview

Wakefield Trinity made a serious statement of intent last week as they powered to a 26-24 victory over Hull KR in front of their home fans.

Daryl Powell’s men have now won three straight Super League games since the start of May, scoring 102 points across those outings.

The West Yorkshire outfit are building serious momentum, and they will be buoyed by their impressive home form ahead of Friday’s blockbuster clash.

Trinity have won five of their six home Super League matches, only conceding 88 points across those fixtures - an average of 14 points per game.

One bad piece of news for Wakefield is the fact they lost against Wigan in their last meeting at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

The Warriors dumped their rivals out of the Challenge Cup earlier this season, though it was not an easy task given the visitors got over the line by just four points.

© Imago / News Images

Wigan Warriors supporters have been on tour over the last couple of weeks, going from their Challenge Cup final at Wembley to a historic Super League clash in Paris with the Catalans Dragons last week.

Another famous destination is on the horizon for the Cherry and Whites, as Matt Peet’s side attempt to win their first Super League game in Wakefield since 2022.

Wigan have serious momentum going into the weekend, having not only won their last two matches, but also put 40 points past both opponents.

The Warriors romped to Challenge Cup glory a fortnight ago, smashing Hull KR 40-10 in London - a result which was followed up by a 40-16 demolition of the Catalans Dragons.

Sitting sixth in the standings ahead of this latest round, Wigan will be looking to close the gap to their rivals - including Wakefield who sit two points ahead.

Wakefield Trinity Super League form:

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Wigan Warriors Super League form:

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Wigan Warriors form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Wakefield Trinity have made three changes to the team that beat Hull KR last week.

The Yorkshire outfit sees Jazz Tevaga miss out through suspension, while Corey Hall and Mason Lino are sidelined through injuries.

Max Jowitt returns to the squad, and he is joined by Will Tate and Charlie Abraham.

When it comes to Wigan Warriors, the visitors are boosted by the return of Bevan French, who did not feature in Paris.

Harry Smith also returns from suspension, though the same cannot be said about Sam Walters, who is still serving a ban.

Wakefield Trinity 21-man squad:

Jowitt, Pratt, Scott, Johnstone, Trueman, McMeeken, Smoothy, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Storton, Pitts, Hamlin-Uele, Faatili, Smith, Vagana, Sinfield, Myers, Rourke, Lolesio, Tate, Abraham

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad:

Field, Eckersley, Keighran, Wardle, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Partington, Farrimond, Eseh, McDermott, Kerr, Hodkinson, O’Loughlin, Marsden

We say: Wakefield Trinity 22-20 Wigan Warriors

With both teams in solid form and both enjoying serious momentum, we are expecting an absolute thriller this Friday night.

Wakefield are notoriously strong on home soil, and we are backing them to edge Wigan in what should be a very close content.