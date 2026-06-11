Preview: Toulouse Olympique vs Leeds Rhinos - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 11 Jun 2026 05:18

Toulouse Olympique will be looking to finally end their five-match Super League winless run at home when they welcome Leeds Rhinos to the south of France this Friday night.

The French side come into this game on the back of some impressive performances, while Leeds will be hoping to win their first away game in almost two months.

Match preview

Toulouse climbed one spot in the standings last week after producing a sensational 36-16 victory over the Huddersfield Giants away in Dewsbury.

That was the second Super League victory in four games for the French side who are beginning to show some serious fight this season - fight that was also underlined in their close defeats to Wakefield Trinity and the Warrington Wolves.

When simply looking at away form, Toulouse are sixth in the Super League standings, level on points with heavyweight such as Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

The real issue for Toulouse is converting home advantage into points, given the French outfit have only managed one victory from seven games on home soil.

Toulouse can take confidence from the fact they won their last meeting with Leeds, though it is worth noting that the result came all the way back in 2022.

© Imago / News Images

It has been well over 50 days since Leeds Rhinos have last tasted victory away from home, and head coach Brad Arthur will be looking to change that this Friday night in Toulouse.

In all fairness to the Rhinos, that is a somewhat misleading stat, considering four of their last five matches have been played at Headingley Stadium.

Generally speaking, Leeds are in great form, winning seven of their last eight matches, including their 24-16 victory over St Helens last week.

Beating Saints not only allowed Leeds to end the round at the top of the table, but it also ended their barren nine-match winless run at home against the Red Vee.

All that builds confidence as Arthur’s men continue to churn out positive results and underline their status as a serious force this season.

Their attention now turns to picking up their second victory in France this season, given they toppled the Catalans Dragons away in Perpignan just over a month ago.

Toulouse Olympique Super League form:

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Leeds Rhinos Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago

Toulouse have endured some bad news this week, losing influential fullback Olly Ashall-Bott ahead of Friday’s game.

In better news for the French outfit, Thomas Lacans returns to the 21-man squad.

Baptiste Rodriguez has lost his place in the team, with Mathieu Pons given the green light to replace him this Friday.

When it comes to Leeds, Arthur has decided to name an unchanged squad.

With Lachie Miller still serving his suspension, Fergus McCormack is expected to retain his spot at fullback.

Toulouse Olympique 21-man squad:

Ulberg, Laguerre, Lacans, Shorrocks, Hands, Roumanos, Jussaume, Marion, Cator, Bretherton, Butler, Wallace, Gillam, O’Kane, Polselli, Garrigues, Pons, Rouge, Chan, Quai-Ward, Toleafoa

Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad:

Sivo, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Holroyd, Watkins, McDonnell, Palasia, Hankinson, Jenkins, Smith, Cassell, Lumb, Levi, Nicholson-Watton, McCormack, Bird

We say:Toulouse Olympique 12-28 Leeds Rhinos

Toulouse have been competitive over their last four games, but stepping up against an in-form Leeds Rhinos side will be a challenge.

With the French side boasting a poor home record this season, we are backing the Super League title challengers to pick up a relatively comfortable victory.