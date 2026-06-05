Preview: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 05 Jun 2026 03:00

Fresh from a painful Challenge Cup final defeat, Hull KR will be looking for an immediate return to winning ways when they travel to the DIY Kitchens Stadium for a tasty Super League clash with Wakefield Trinity this Saturday afternoon.

The Robins are in the midst of a seven-match winning run in the competition, but it is Wakefield who hold the bragging rights, having won the last head-to-head encounter.

Match preview

Wakefield Trinity have experienced a tremendous rise over the last couple of years, but the club are showing no sign of stopping after confirming yet another huge signing for the 2027 campaign.

Having already announced the signings of NRL superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith, Wakefield stunned the rugby league world by sealing the signature of St George Illawarra Dragons prop Emre Guler.

Those additions promise an exciting future in West Yorkshire, but Daryl Powell’s side remain firmly focused on the present.

In fact, Wakefield produced a French double before last weekend’s Challenge Cup break, beating both the Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique - including a 58-10 demolition over the former.

Trinity have been particularly strong at home this season, winning four of their five games at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, while also boasting the second-best home defence in the competition.

Powell’s men will also take confidence from the last meeting between the two sides, having claimed a convincing 28-12 victory over Hull KR back in September.

© Imago / News Images

Hull KR were denied a fourth trophy in the space of a year after suffering a disappointing 40-10 defeat to Wigan Warriors in last weekend’s Challenge Cup final.

The Robins were second best on the day against a clinical Wigan side, who controversially fielded a rookie team when the two clubs met in Super League just days before the Wembley showdown.

That result ended Hull KR’s nine-match winning run across all competitions - a run which saw Willie Peters and his men score 40+ points in six of those matches.

When it comes to the Super League table, both the Robins and Wakefield are locked on 16 points, meaning a victory on Saturday could have major implications further down the line.

Hull KR will fancy their chances, given they have won five of their last six meetings with Wakefield - a run which includes three victories at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Wakefield Trinity Super League form:

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Hull KR Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Wakefield Trinity caused a stir with the signing of Guler this week, but there was another bit of team news that will provide a more immediate boost for the West Yorkshire side.

That news concerns the return of Tom Johnstone, with the influential Wakefield man hoping to start on Saturday.

Johnstone’s return is bad news for Will Tate, who misses out on the 21-man squad.

When it comes to Hull KR, the Humberside outfit will be without Jack Brown, who has left the club to join Castleford Tigers.

Dean Hadley will not be involved in Saturday’s match due to a HIA, while Ryan Hampshire and Tevita Pangai Jr are brought back into the squad.

Wakefield Trinity 21-man squad:

Pratt, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Smoothy, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Storton, Tevaga, Pitts, Hamlin-Uele, Faatili, Smith, Vagana, Sinfield, Myers, Rourke, Lolesio

Hull KR 21-man squad:

Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Amone, Batchelor, Minchella, Broadbent, Luckley, Whitbread, Martin, Lawton, Dezaria, Booth, Leyland, Hampshire, Pangai Jr

We say: Wakefield Trinity 18-22 Hull KR

Both teams are in decent form and we should expect fireworks in West Yorkshire this Saturday afternoon.

This is a close game to call, but given how good Hull KR have been in the Super League over the last couple of months, we are backing the visitors to prevail.