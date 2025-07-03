Wakefield Trinity will be looking to boost their Super League playoff hopes when they welcome the Catalans Dragons to the DIY Kitchens Stadium this Saturday.

Wakefield Trinity will be looking to boost their Super League playoff hopes when they welcome the Catalans Dragons to the DIY Kitchens Stadium this Saturday.

While Trinity attempt to shake off last week’s defeat to league leaders Hull KR, the Dragons will be aiming to win successive games for the first time since April.

Match preview

One win from four might not sound like much for Wakefield, but considering all those games came against top four opposition, the run certainly does not represent a crisis of any kind.

On the contrary, Trinity proved they are capable of hanging with the big boys after losing against Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards by just four points and beating the Wigan Warriors 16-10 a fortnight ago.

Following a string of impressive performances, Wakefield were hopeful of giving league leaders Hull KR a run for their money, though the Robins had other ideas as they powered to a 34-10 victory.

Trinity will now be looking to shake off that result as they hope to close the gap on their playoff rivals and keep their name in the top six conversation.

Catalans Dragons, on the other hand, come into Saturday’s fixture on the back of a tremendous 32-0 win over the Huddersfield Giants.

The result not only ended their seven-match losing run across all competitions, but it was also the second time they posted double digits on the scoreboard since mid-May.

With 11 regular season games remaining, Catalans could still mathematically drag themselves back into playoff contention – especially with the French side sitting just five points adrift of the top six.

The Dragons will be aiming to continue their resurgence when they take on a Wakefield side, which they have beaten 14 straight times since 2019.

Wakefield Trinity form: LWLLW

Catalans Dragons form: WLLLL

Team News

Big news for Wakefield concerns the inclusion of Mike McMeeken and fellow prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele in the 21-man squad.

McMeeken has been out of action for the last two games with a pectoral muscle injury, while Hamlin-Uele has been on the sidelines since April.

One blow for Trinity is the omission of Jake Trueman, who is ruled out with a concussion.

Catalans Dragons were only able to name a 19-man squad last week, but they will have one more man available on this occasion.

Chris Satae returns to action after serving a one-match suspension, which is a big boost for interim boss Joel Tomkins.

Wakefield Trinity predicted lineup: Jowitt, Walmsley, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, Lino, Russell, Hamlin-Uele, Hood, Atoni, Nikotemo, McMeeken, Pitts; Doyle, Vagana, Storton, Pratt

Catalans Dragons predicted lineup: Tomkins, Makinson, Cotric, Aispuro-Bichet, Yaha, Keary, Rouge, Pangai Junior, Costa, Bousquet, Sironen, Seguier, Partington; Satae, Navarrete, Dezaria, Balmforth

We say: Wakefield Trinity 32-12 Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity gave a great account of themselves in their last four games against top opposition, but they will now be focused on winning games against teams lower down the table.

Catalans may have beaten Huddersfield last week, but getting the better of Trinity away from home is a steep task for an out-of-form side. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to prevail.



