Hull Kingston Rovers completed a tremendous treble with a stunning 24-6 win over an error-strewn Wigan Warriors in the Super League Grand Final.

Willie Peters's men has already scooped the League Leader's Shield and Challenge Cup ahead of Sunday's mouthwatering showdown - a repeat of the 2024 showpiece which was won 9-2 by Wigan.

However, the reigning champions were the architects of their own downfall throughout the evening, committing mistake after mistake while Hull KR produced a masterful display to write a new chapter of club history.

While some may have anticipated the pressure getting to Hull KR, it was the three-peat chasing Warriors who were instead found wanting in the opening exchanges, where they were their own worst enemy defensively and offensively.

Matt Peet's side were awarded the final's first try on the field in the 13th minute, as Liam Marshall kicked a sumptuous pass into the path of Bevan French, but replays showed the latter fumbled as he went to touch the ball down.

Tempers inevitably flared between the two sides not long after, as a shocking Brad O'Neill tackle on Tyrone May - who was body-slammed by the Wigan 23-year-old - sparked a mass melee on the Theatre of Dreams field.

O'Neill was ultimately sent to the sin bin - although he could count himself fortunate that the punishment was not more severe - and Willie Peters's men capitalised on their numerical advantage straight away.

Last season's Man of Steel Mikey Lewis burst through the 12 men of Wigan to propel Hull into the lead in the 20th minute, and a penny for O'Neill's thoughts when the Robins entered double figures just seven moments later.

Despite the best efforts of Jai Field, Joe Burgess dove over on the left-hand side for the treble chasers, who well and truly capitalised on the champions' unforeseen - and uncharacteristic - error-strewn first-half performance.

An Adam Keighran kick at least got Wigan on the board on the stroke of half time, and Peet's side came out a different beast in the second period, as Harry Smith registered after a delightful dummy from Field.

However, mistakes once again began to creep into Wigan's game, and Hull KR restored their double-digit advantage on the hour mark, as Jez Litten started and finished a slick forward surge after combining well with Peta Hiku.

Any hopes of an astonishing Wigan turnaround were officially extinguished in the 78th minute, as Burgess intercepted a Harry Smith pass and surged clean through unchallenged to rapturous cheers from the Robins faithful.

After one final fracas, Hull KR celebrated their first-ever Super League title, their sixth top-level crown overall after winning the First Division five times, and above all, a fantastic trio of trophies.