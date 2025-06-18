Wigan Warriors will be looking to keep the heat on Super League leaders Hull KR when the defending champions travel across the M62 for a clash with Wakefield Trinity this Friday night.

While the Warriors are setting their sights on a 10th straight victory, Trinity are hoping to shake off a two-match losing run which has seen them lose ground in the playoff race.

Match preview

Wakefield Trinity missed the chance to jump into the playoff spots on Sunday as Daryl Powell’s men ended up on the wrong end of a 24-20 thriller against Leigh Leopards.

The Yorkshire outfit had a two-point lead heading into the final minutes of the contest, only for Joe Ofahengaue to cross the whitewash and secure a much-needed victory for the visitors.

That was Wakefield’s second straight defeat and second missed opportunity at jumping into the top six, with Leeds Rhinos getting the better of them at the end of May.

Putting those successive defeats aside, there is a feelgood factor around Wakefield, with the side picking up some impressive results since earning promotion from the Championship last year.

Last month alone, Trinity won three straight games against Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils – scoring an impressive 144 points and conceding just 28 during that run.

What is more, Wakefield’s last three defeats have all been close – by four points to be exact. Powell’s men will certainly take plenty of encouragement from that as they prepare to take on one of the very best in the business.

Wigan are currently on a nine-match winning run in the Super League, with the vast majority of those wins coming by a considerable points margin.

However, that was certainly not the case last Saturday as the Warriors needed a last-minute try to secure a 22-18 victory over the Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury.

Matt Peet’s side were 12-4 down at the break, but battled back with three second-half tries, including two in the final six minutes of the match.

Despite the drama, Wigan maintained their winning run to keep pace with league leaders Hull KR, who are just two points ahead.

Boasting the best attack and third-best defence in the league, the defending champions will now fancy their chances against a Wakefield side they have beaten in six of their previous eight meetings.

Wakefield Trinity form: LLWWW

Wigan Warriors form: WWWWW

Team News

Wakefield have named an unchanged squad for Friday’s visit of Wigan, but that does not mean Powell will go with the same starting team.

The likes of Cam Scott, Seth Nikotemo, Jayden Myers and Lachlan Walmsley will all be itching for more minutes, leaving the head coach with a number of difficult decisions to make.

Wigan, meanwhile, have been given a big boost this week, with Bevan French and Luke Thompson returning to the squad following recent injuries.

French has been struggling with a calf problem and missed last week’s trip to Dewsbury, while Thompson has been nursing a rib injury.

Wakefield Trinity predicted lineup: Jowitt, Walmsley, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts; Pratt, Russell, Croft, Rourke

Wigan Warriors predicted lineup: Field, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis, Mago; Leeming, Dupree, Forber, Farrimond

We say: Wakefield Trinity 18-26 Wigan Warriors

Wakefield have punched above their weight since being promoted to the Super League and they could pose Wigan some serious questions on Friday.

However, the Warriors have got quality all over the park and, as we saw last week, they are capable of rising to any challenge. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to get the win.



