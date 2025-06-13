Wakefield Trinity welcome Leigh Leopards to the DIY Kitchens Stadium this Sunday in a match with potential top-six implications - read Sports Mole's preview, including predictions, team news and lineups.

Wakefield Trinity welcome Leigh Leopards to the DIY Kitchens Stadium this Sunday in a match with potential top-six implications.

Following an impressive run of form, Trinity have entered the playoff picture and will be looking to challenge the likes of Leigh, who are within touching distance in the standings.

Match preview

With just six points separating third-placed Leeds Rhinos and eighth-placed Warrington Wolves, the race for playoff rugby is getting tight as we head into the second half of the regular season.

Wakefield have slowly but surely entered into the playoff conversation after an impressive run of three straight victories in May which saw them climb up to seventh in the standings – level on points with St Helens.

Trinity also appear to have developed a mean streak, with the Yorkshire outfit not only enjoying recent victories over Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils, but doing so in dominant fashion.

Daryl Powell’s men scored 144 points and conceded just 28 as the newly-promoted side produced some of their best rugby of the season so far.

Wakefield’s run of victories came to an end a fortnight ago when they were stopped by Leeds Rhinos at Headingley, though losing by only four points to one of the most in-form teams in the competition is certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

Leigh, on the other hand, appear to have hit a bump in the road with Adrian Lam’s men losing three of their last four matches across all competitions.

A 21-14 defeat to Warrington in the Challenge Cup semi-final was quickly followed by back-to-back losses to Wigan Warriors and Hull FC in Super League.

The Leopards bounced back with a 28-24 win over the Huddersfield Giants a fortnight ago, though they were pushed all the way as the Yorkshire outfit scored 18 points in the final 15 minutes.

Nevertheless, Leigh will have happy memories of their last trip to Wakefield, beating Trinity 20-12 in the Challenge Cup back in April, although replicating that result will not be easy as Powell’s men look for their fourth straight win at home.

Wakefield Trinity form: LWWWL

Leigh Leopards form: WLLLW

Team News

Wakefield will be boosted by the return of key half-back Jake Trueman, who has been struggling with a back injury.

Hooker Thomas Doyle, on the other hand, misses the match due to a groin strain and joins long-term absentees Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Renouf Atoni and Matty Storton on the sidelines.

Leigh, meanwhile, have a big decision to make regarding Gareth O’Brien, with coach Lam saying the player has a 50/50 chance of returning from his head knock.

The Leopards will be without Louis Brogan though, after he sustained a knee injury.

Wakefield Trinity predicted lineup: Jowitt, Walmsley, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Rodwell, Griffin, Pitts, Vagana; Pratt, Lino, Russell, Croft

Leigh Leopards predicted lineup: Armstrong, McIntosh, Niu, Hanley, Charnley, O'Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Mulhern, Halton, Hughes, Liu; Dwyer, Brand, Hodgson, Tuitavake

We say: Wakefield Trinity 24-20 Leigh Leopards

Leigh have been involved in some tight games in recent weeks, and we are expecting that trend to continue away in Yorkshire.

Wakefield have a good home record and a lot of momentum under their wings. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to get the win and take a big step towards the playoffs.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

Previews by email