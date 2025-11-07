Sports Mole looks ahead to the third and final match in the 2025 Ashes Series between England and Australia, set to take place at the iconic Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

England’s pursuit of their first Ashes triumph in 55 years is over, though the hosts will be looking to avoid a complete series whitewash when they welcome Australia to Headingley Stadium this Saturday.

Every available seat has been sold for what was meant to be a decider, as the battle for pride and bragging rights continues in West Yorkshire.

Match preview

England delivered an improved performance in the second match of the series at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, though that did not prevent them from enduring another heartbreaking loss.

Shaun Wane and his men were beaten 14-4 last weekend, and while there was a lot to be proud of, the misery of defeat was unmistakable for an England side with high ambitions.

The attention for the hosts now turns to avoiding a complete whitewash, but in order to do that, England will have to end a 24-year wait for a single match victory in the Ashes series.

England will be buoyed by the venue choice for the third match, considering Headingley played host to recent wins over Tonga and Samoa in 2023 and 2024.

The home of Leeds Rhinos is a lot different from the other two venues, with fans sitting right on top of the action – something which could give the desperate home team an added boost.

Australia, meanwhile, head into this third and final fixture with a chance to take their foot off the gas after already completing all the hard work.

Winning rather comfortably at Wembley and then doing just enough to get the edge at Merseyside reaffirmed Australia’s place at the very top of international rugby league.

Kevin Walters and his men found the magic touch in that second test, bagging two quick-fire tries in the second half to send their nation to a memorable series win.

After handing England a reality check, the Australians could now cause the hosts some real embarrassment as they pursue an Ashes clean sweep at one of rugby league’s most iconic venues.

England form (Ashes series):

L L

Australia form (Ashes series):

W W

Team News

Wingers Tom Johnstone and Dom Young both had particularly strong performances, with both men producing 17 combined tackle busts on the edges.

Despite this, Young is likely to miss out on selection in the third test after picking up a knock at Everton.

AJ Brimson impressed on debut at fullback, and he is likely to keep his place in the team.

Mikey Lewis could also get his opportunity to shine, while George Williams may have to settle for the role of the 18th man.

Looking at the Australian team, Reece Walsh was sent to the sin bin at Everton following a high shot, but he has avoided a suspension and will be available for selection.

Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary will be tasked with steering their side around the pitch on Saturday.

Kotoni Staggs and Gehamat Shibasaki will also continue in the centres as Bradman Best prepares to serve as the 18th man.

Elsewhere, Patrick Carrigan is set to return to prop after a stint at lock last week, filling in for the injured Isaah Yeo, who should be back in action over at Headingley.

England possible starting lineup:

Brimson, Burgess, Newman, Farnworth, Johnstone, Lewis, Smith, Lees, Litten, Oledzki, Watkins, Pearce-Paul, Knowles

Australia possible starting lineup:

Walsh, Nawaqanitawase, Staggs, Shibasaki, Addo-Carr, Munster, Cleary, Carrigan, Grant, Fa'asuamaleaui, Crichton, Young, Yeo

We say: England 10-12 Australia

England have progressively improved throughout this Ashes series, and we are backing them to finally make that crucial breakthrough and win a match against Australia.

The visitors have already done what they needed to do, and they may not have that same level of urgency in this third and final test.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

