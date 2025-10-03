SportsMole previews Saturday's Super League semi-final clash between Hull KR and St Helens at Craven Park, including team news, score prediction and more.

A place in next week’s Super League Grand Final hangs in the balance as Hull Kingston Rovers welcome St Helens to Craven Park for a much-anticipated semi-final clash.

Having already won the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders Shield, the Robins are now just two wins away from completing a historic treble – something that Saints know all about.

Match preview

Just nine years ago, Hull KR experienced one of their biggest lows in modern times when the club were relegated from Super League after losing the ‘Million Pound Game’ against Salford Red Devils.

Since then, the Robins have embarked on an astonishing rebuild, slowly but surely becoming a serious player in the sport – one which is on the brink of an unprecedented achievement.

For the past 35 years, British rugby league has only had four different champions, with Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors making up the exclusive club – a status quo which Hull KR are hoping to shatter over the next fortnight.

The Robins will not only have home advantage on their side, but Willie Peters’s side will also be more rested after receiving a bye into the semi-final for finishing top of the league.

Throughout the regular season, Hull KR have only lost five games, also boasting the best defensive record in the competition, having conceded just 292 points.

Having got this far, the Robins will now be determined to finish the job in style and complete what would be a historic treble-winning campaign.

St Helens, on the other hand, head across the M62 to Craven Park in order to stop the party – something they are getting really good at doing.

The phrase ‘never write off the Saints’ was perfectly epitomised last week as Paul Wellens and his men scored a last-gasp try in order to beat Leeds Rhinos away at Headingley in their playoff eliminator.

Hailed as one of the greatest Super League tries of all time, ‘left to Wright’ will go down in rugby folklore as Saints put together 16 passes before getting over the line through Shane Wright.

Despite their epic history in the competition, St Helens were not seen as particularly strong title contenders throughout the season – especially after losing 10 matches throughout the regular campaign.

However, last week’s victory over the Rhinos reminded us all that anything is possible when it comes to playoff rugby. Head coach Wellens will certainly pound that message into his players ahead of Saturday’s encounter with the seemingly indomitable Robins.

Hull KR Super League form:

W L W W L W

St Helens Super League form:

W L L L W W

Team News

St Helens have made just one change from their victory over Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Kyle Feldt has been replaced in the 21-man squad by Jake Wingfield, who makes his return following an ankle injury which required surgery in the middle of August.

Mark Percival has been deemed fit enough to be included, despite picking up a knee injury away at Headingley.

Hull KR have made two changes to their squad, with Noah Booth and Bill Leyland dropping out to make space for Joe Burgess and Micky McIlorum.

Head coach Peters previously teased the return of Burgess, while the inclusion of retiring hooker McIlorum comes as no surprise.

Hull KR possible starting lineup:

Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Litten, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Batchelor, Martin, Minchella

St Helens possible starting lineup:

Welsby, Bennison, Robertson, Percival, Cross, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Whitley, Knowles

We say: Hull KR 10-12 St Helens

There is no doubt that Hull KR are the big favourites for this game, considering everything is in their favour.

The Robins are fresher, they are playing at home, and they have just enjoyed the most incredible season. However, we would be silly to ignore the stunning scenes at Headingley last weekend.

St Helens have a lot more experience when it comes to these high-profile fixtures, and we are backing them to pick up a sensational win.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

Previews by email