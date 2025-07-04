Another thrilling week of Super League action culminates this Sunday as leaders Hull KR welcome Leeds Rhinos to Craven Park.

While the Robins are aiming to win their 10th straight Super League game and strengthen their position at the top of the table, the Rhinos will be looking to close the gap on the top two.

Match preview

With nine straight wins in Super League and 11 across all competitions, there is not a bad word you could say about Hull KR at this moment.

Head coach Willie Peters has overseen a tremendous campaign so far, with his men boasting the best attack and the best defence in the competition.

Hull KR continued their rampant run last Friday night as they defeated a determined Wakefield Trinity side 34-10 – a result that preserved their advantage at the top of the standings.

For all the positives, the Robins were somewhat disappointed by having several of their stars omitted from England’s 32-man performance squad ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes Test with Australia.

Influential prop Dean Hadley was one of those to miss out as England boss Shaun Wane questioned his ability to ‘hack it’ in a high-pressure environment – something that Peters rebuked by saying his prop delivers every week.

The Hull KR players who missed out on selection will have a new fire in their bellies as the Robins prepare to take on potential title challengers Leeds Rhinos.

Aside from the league leaders, the West Yorkshire outfit are one of the most in-form teams in the competition, winning six of their last seven Super League matches.

The only blemish on their recent record occurred a fortnight ago, with Leeds falling to an 18-4 defeat away against St Helens – their first loss in the competition since last April.

Brad Arthur’s men bounced back from the loss by putting eight tries past fellow playoff contenders Leigh Leopards in a 48-30 victory at Headingley.

Leeds will now be looking to bag successive league wins as they look to end their six-match winless run against Hull KR – a run that has been ongoing for three years.

Hull KR form: WWWWW

Leeds Rhinos form: WLWWW

Team News

Hull KR head into the fixture without James Batchelor who is still dealing with a throat injury, though Peters has told the media he expects the player to return to action soon.

The league leaders have been boosted by the returns of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Micky McIlorum, leading Eribe Doro and Leon Ruan to drop out of the squad.

Rhyse Martin has also been selected, with the former Leeds man dodging a ban at Monday’s disciplinary hearing.

Speaking of the Rhinos, Arthur has named an unchanged 21-man squad, with James McDonnell set to make a landmark 100th career appearance.

James Bentley picked up an illness last week and missed out on the matchday squad, but he will be hoping to return to action at Craven Park.

Hull KR predicted lineup: Mourgue, Broadbent, Hiku, Gildart, Kershaw, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Martin, Minchella; McIlorum, Luckley, Whitbread, Leyland

Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Sinfield, Oledzki, O’Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Gannon, Palasia; Lisone, Watkins, Bentley, Ackers

We say: Hull KR 28-24 Leeds Rhinos

With both Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos firing on all cylinders, we should be in for a classic Super League fixture at Craven Park.

When it comes to the outcome, we are backing the hosts to come out victorious, but only after a tight battle with their Yorkshire rivals.



Sebastian Sternik

