SportsMole previews Saturday's Super League Grand Final between Challenge Cup winners Hull KR and defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Hull Kingston Rovers will be looking to complete a historic treble-winning season when they take on Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford in the 2025 Super League Grand Final.

Having already claimed the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders Shield, the Robins are now just 80 minutes away from reaching the holy grail of British rugby league.

Match preview

For the second successive year, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors will meet at the Theatre of Dreams in order to battle for the biggest prize in the northern hemisphere.

Twelve months ago, Wigan utilised their vast big-game experience and powered to a tantalising 9-2 victory over the Robins in order to defend their title.

The Cherry and Whites are now going for their third straight Super League crown – something that has only been achieved by St Helens and Leeds Rhinos in the modern era.

For Hull KR fans, Saturday’s game is not only an opportunity to reach the pinnacle of the sport for the first time since 1985, but it is also an opportunity for the club to reflect on their incredible rise over recent years.

Just nine years ago, Rovers were relegated to the Championship following a 2016 defeat to Salford Red Devils in the dreaded Million Pound Game – a hugely disappointing moment, but one which ultimately helped them become a serious player in the sport.

Despite their recent successes, there is one goal left unaccomplished by the Robins – winning the Super League.

Having topped the league in the regular season with 22 wins from 27 games, the Robins are arguably in better shape than they were twelve months ago.

With four wins from their last five games under their belts – including a 20-12 victory over St Helens in last week’s semi-final – Willie Peters and his men will certainly fancy their chances as they prepare to make the trip to Old Trafford.

Wigan, on the other hand, are looking to make their own bit of history this Saturday as they chase what would be their first three-peat since the 1990s.

The Warriors finished the regular season in second place, winning one match fewer than the Robins in what has still been a very impressive season.

Last week, Wigan overpowered the Leigh Leopards in their semi-final, winning the match 18-6 in front of their home supporters – their sixth straight victory.

The Cherry and Whites have not tasted defeat since August, when they were beaten by none other than Hull KR.

Speaking of head-to-head games, Wigan have the edge, considering they won four of their last five against the Robins, scoring 24 or more points in three of those wins.

Hull KR Super League form:

L W W L W W

Wigan Warriors Super League form:

W W W W W W

Team News

Rovers were given a huge boost on Tuesday when Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was given the all-clear for Saturday’s Grand Final, despite an initial ban.

The veteran has been named in the squad alongside Micky McIlorum, who is still looking to end his career with a Grand Final victory.

Noah Booth has replaced Eribe Doro in the squad, marking the only change to the 21-man side that beat St Helens in their semi-final.

Wigan’s sole injury problem concerns young hooker Tom Forber, who was unlikely to make the final 17-man team anyway.

Head coach Matt Peet is lucky enough to have all his best players at his disposal for the most important game of the season.

Star men Bevan French and Jai Field both missed out on the Man of Steel award, but both will be looking to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The same goes for props Liam Byrne and Harvie Hill, who are set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Hull KR possible starting lineup:

Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella

Wigan possible starting lineup:

Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, French, Byrne, O’Neill, Thompson, Walters, Farrell, Ellis

We say: Hull KR 8-6 Wigan Warriors

Here we go again! Twelve months on, the same two teams battle it out for the biggest prize in British rugby league – question is, what has changed in the last year?

The Robins have certainly grown from strength to strength in that time, which is underlined by their successes in the Challenge Cup and the Super League’s regular season. With that in mind, we are backing Hull KR to pick up a historic win.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

Previews by email