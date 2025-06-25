Super League leaders Hull KR will be looking to maintain their momentum when they welcome Wakefield Trinity to Craven Park this Friday night.

Super League leaders Hull KR will be looking to maintain their momentum when they welcome Wakefield Trinity to Craven Park this Friday night.

While the Robins are flying high at the top of the table with 10 straight victories across all competitions to their name, Trinity will be hoping to offer some serious resistance after stunning the Wigan Warriors last week.

Match preview

The month of June has been unforgettable for Hull KR, with the club not only winning the Challenge Cup but also inflicting a record defeat on a top-level opponent and whitewashing another one away from home.

The Robins have been on the warpath ever since Tom Davies scored that iconic late Wembley try to beat the Warrington Wolves in a pulsating cup final.

Just a few days after their Wembley heroics, Hull KR obliterated the Catalans Dragons 68-6 at Craven Park, handing the French side their biggest ever Super League defeat.

Last week, the Robins showed no sign of slowing as they scored nine unanswered tries to thrash the Castleford Tigers 48-0 away at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Willie Peters and his men are not only four points clear at the top of the table but also have the best attack in the competition and also boast the best defence, conceding just 122 points across their 15 league outings.

Most teams in Super League would be somewhat intimidated when preparing to take on a side with such impressive accolades, but Wakefield Trinity are arguably not one of them.

Trinity stunned the competition last week as the Yorkshire outfit ended their two-match losing run by powering to a 16-10 victory over defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Daryl Powell’s men reinvigorated their playoff ambitions thanks to that result, moving within one point of sixth-placed Hull FC – arguably their biggest rivals in the race for the top six.

Wakefield have lost their last four games against Hull KR, but they will take confidence from the fact their last meeting against the Robins ended in a close 14-12 defeat back in February.

Hull KR form: WWWWW

Wakefield Trinity form: WLLWW

Team News

Hull KR have made two changes to their 21-man squad, with Danny Richardson and James Batchelor both dropping out.

Rhyse Martin has returned to the fold and is expected to make his comeback, while Harvey Horne is also included.

Wakefield Trinity have also been forced to make changes, with Mike McMeeken and Mathieu Cozza both sidelined with injuries.

Matty Russell missed out on selection, while Thomas Doyle, Ellis Lingard and Noah High all included in Powell’s 21-man squad.

Hull KR predicted lineup: Mourgue, Davies, Burgess, Hiku, Broadbent, Lewis, May, Sue, Hadley, Litten, Martin, Whitbread, Minchella; McIlorum, Luckley, Tanginoa, Brown

Wakefield Trinity predicted lineup: Jowitt, Walmsley, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, Faatili, Hood, Vagana, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts; Doyle, Pratt, Rourke, High

We say: Hull KR 32-18 Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity delivered one of their best performances of the season to beat a strong Wigan Warriors side, but that may not be enough to topple Hull KR.

The Robins are head and shoulders above every other club in the competition at the moment, and we are backing them to continue their win streak.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

Previews by email