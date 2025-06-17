Fresh from handing the Catalans Dragons their club record defeat, Hull KR return to action as they travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for a Thursday night Super League match against the Castleford Tigers.

Fresh from handing the Catalans Dragons their club-record defeat, Hull KR return to action as they travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for a Thursday night Super League match against the Castleford Tigers.

The Robins are on the hunt for a 10th straight victory across all competitions, while the Tigers are looking to win successive league games for the first time in 11 months.

Match preview

Priced as big underdogs, Castleford Tigers took no notice of the bookmakers as they stormed to an impressive 22-14 win away at Hull FC last Friday, marking their fourth victory of the Super League season.

Brothers Innes and Louis Senior gave the Tigers an early lead before efforts from Daejarn Asi and Tom Amone secured the two points for Danny McGuire’s men - a result that leaves them four points clear of the competition’s bottom two teams, and seven points adrift of the playoff spots.

Castleford will have to embrace the underdogs tag for the second week running as the West Yorkshire outfit take on high-flying league leaders and Challenge Cup winners Hull KR.

While the task ahead may seem daunting, the Tigers will take confidence from the fact they took the Robins to golden point in their last head-to-head meeting back in February.

Willie Peters and his side will be confident of avoiding extra time on this occasion, with the Super League leaders coming into this game on the back of a record-breaking win.

The Robins extended their winning run to nine games across all competitions after putting 68 points past the Catalans Dragons last Friday night, handing the French club their biggest ever Super League defeat.

Scoring points comes naturally for Hull KR, who boast the second-best attack in the competition, producing just eight fewer points than the defending champions Wigan Warriors.

When it comes to defending, the Robins are in a class of their own having conceded just 122 points across their 14 Super League matches this season - an average of nine per match.

With numbers like that to their name, Hull KR will certainly fancy their chances as they head to Castleford looking for their 10th straight victory across all competitions.

Castleford Tigers form: WLLWL

Hull KR form: WWWWW

Team News

Castleford Tigers are without Judah Rimbu, who was released from his contract by mutual agreement last Saturday. The Papua New Guinea international went on to make headlines after signing for the PNG Hunters just 24 hours after his release from the Yorkshire club.

The Tigers are still without full-back Tex Hoy, who is expected to remain on the sidelines for the rest of the month with a calf injury.

Apart from that, McGuire has made just one change to his 21-man squad, with Hugo Salabio replacing Muizz Mustapha.

Hull KR have also made one change to their squad with young winger Harvey Horne making room for the returning Joe Burgess.

Sam Luckley will be hoping to get some minutes under his belt after watching the Catalans game from the sidelines on Friday.

Meanwhile, Micky McIlorum and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are still nursing injuries and will not be involved.

Castleford Tigers predicted lineup: Cini, Simm, Wood, I Senior, L Senior, Asi, Milnes, Singleton, Atkin, Amone, Lawler, Mellor, Horne; Westerman, Robb, Hall, Salabio

Hull KR predicted lineup: Mourge, Davies, Hiku, Broadbent, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Batchelor, Hadley, Minchella; Leyland, Luckley, Tanginoa, Doro

We say: Castleford Tigers 12-32 Hull KR

Castleford Tigers are showing signs of improvement, but getting a win over the league leaders may prove a stretch too far.

Hull KR are scoring points for fun and are riding a huge wave of momentum as their hunt for a maiden Super League crown continues. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to pick up their 10th straight win.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

Previews by email