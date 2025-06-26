Castleford Tigers will be looking to avoid a successive home whitewash when they welcome the defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this Saturday night.

Castleford Tigers will be looking to avoid a successive home whitewash when they welcome the defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this Saturday night.

The Tigers will be hoping to deliver a response following last week’s heavy defeat to Hull KR, while the Warriors are looking to bounce back from a surprise loss against Wakefield Trinity.

Match preview

Castleford Tigers delivered yet another disappointing show on home soil as they failed to score a single point against the Robins in what proved to be their 11th loss of the season.

The Tigers are in the midst of an underwhelming season, and their poor home record is largely responsible for their struggles.

Castleford have only picked up two home wins this season out of nine games at the Jungle – both of which came against a financially destitute Salford side.

Putting those two wins aside, the Tigers have only managed to score 44 points across their seven home defeats, producing a double-digit score on just one occasion.

Danny McGuire’s men now face the daunting task of welcoming a frustrated Wigan Warriors side to the Jungle – a team they have only beaten once in 14 previous meetings.

Speaking of Wigan, the Cherry and Whites appear to have hit a dip in their season following a couple of underwhelming performances against Wakefield Trinity and the Huddersfield Giants.

The Warriors needed a last-minute try to beat an out-of-form Huddersfield side before falling to a 16-10 defeat away in Wakefield last Friday night.

Matt Peet’s side have lost ground on league leaders Hull KR and are now looking over their shoulder with the likes of Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos looking to capitalise.

Despite their recent woes, Wigan will certainly fancy their chances against a struggling Castleford outfit. Then again, many in the squad will remember their last visit to the Jungle, which ended with a nervy two-point win for the Warriors.

Castleford Tigers form: LWLLW

Wigan Warriors form: LWWWW

Team News

Castleford Tigers have been boosted by the signing of former NRL forward Joe Stimson, who has been thrown straight into the 21-man squad.

Full-back Tex Hoy remains on the sidelines for another week, while youngster Fletcher Rooney returns to the squad following a long layoff.

The big news in the Wigan camp concerns Christian Wade’s inclusion in the 21-man squad for the very first time, with the union man replacing the injured half-back Bevan French.

The 34-year-old recently joined the Warriors from rugby union heavyweights Gloucester but is unlikely to make his debut for the club just yet.

Castleford Tigers predicted lineup: Cini, Simm, I Senior, L Senior, Wood, Asi, Milnes, Amone, Singleton, Horne, Lawler, Stimson, Westerman; Atkin, Griffin, Hall, Okoro

Wigan Warriors predicted lineup: Field, Eckersley, Marshall, Keighran, Wardle, Smith, Farrimond, Havard, Thompson, O’Neill, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis; Mago, Byrne, Leeming, Dupree

We say: Castleford Tigers 6-32 Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers have been boosted by the signing of Joe Stimson, but one man is unlikely to be the answer to a season of disappointments at the Jungle.

Wigan, meanwhile, have quality across the park, and we are backing the visitors to pick up a big win in West Yorkshire.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

Previews by email