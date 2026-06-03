Preview: Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 03 Jun 2026 22:21 , Last updated: 03 Jun 2026 22:21

Warrington Wolves will be eyeing up their fifth straight Super League victory when they welcome a struggling Hull FC side to the Halliwell Jones Stadium this Friday night.

Wire will be hoping to keep pace with Leeds Rhinos and St Helens in the race for the League Leaders Shield, while the Black and Whites are simply looking to overcome their huge injury crisis and snap their three-match losing run.

Match preview

Warrington Wolves have enjoyed a tremendous run of form in recent weeks, but Sam Burgess’ side are bracing themselves for an almighty test this June.

As well as their tricky encounter with Hull FC this Friday night, Wire will also cross paths with St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons - three games which could have a big impact on the trajectory of their campaign.

Warrington’s star winger Matty Ashton told local media that his team’s ambition is to win all four games, though head coach Burgess had a different take on the run, pushing his men to simply deliver a complete 80-minute performance.

Speaking of coaches, Warrington’s assistant boss Steve McNamara will keep a close eye on Friday’s fixture, given he will take over the Hull FC job at the end of the season.

Before his attention turns to Humberside, McNamara will be looking to help his current side to a fifth straight Super League victory.

Wire have already downed Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants, Toulouse Olympique and Bradford Bulls, with their last league defeat coming almost two months ago away at Catalans.

© Imago / News Images

While Warrington are flying, Hull FC are in the midst of a crisis following their run of five defeats from six Super League games.

The entire campaign has been a struggle for the Black and Whites, who are dealing with a catalogue of injuries and are currently under the stewardship of interim boss Andy Last.

Four wins is all that Hull FC have to show for their efforts so far this season, with the team occupying 10th spot in the standings - six points adrift of the top six.

It has been a fortnight since FC were last in action, with Last and his men stewing on their 42-6 defeat against the Leigh Leopards during the Challenge Cup break.

That heavy loss marked Hull FC’s worst defensive display of the season, though it is worth noting that only four teams have conceded fewer points in the Super League than the Humberside outfit.

The visitors will also take confidence from the fact they won two of their last three matches against Warrington Wolves, including a 34-2 triumph last time out.

Warrington Wolves Super League form:

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Hull FC Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Warrington Wolves have made two changes to the team that beat Bradford Bulls a fortnight ago.

Sam Stone has picked up a hamstring injury in training and will not take part in Friday’s encounter, while James Bentley drops out due to a one-match ban.

Burgess has replaced the duo with Max Wood and Zack Gardner, while also naming Josh Thewlis in the 21-man squad despite his apparent shoulder problem.

In terms of long-term absentees, Warrington remain without Cai Taylor-Wray, James Harrison, and Arron Lindop.

When it comes to Hull FC, the club’s injury list makes for desperate reading, with several players currently sidelined.

Will Pryce (ACL), Lewis Martin (ankle), Jed Cartwright (hamstring), John Asiata (hamstring), James Bell (knee), Sam Lisone (pectoral), Ligi Sao (shoulder), Brad Fash (knee) Arthur Romano (ankle), Connor Bailey (clavicle), and Joe Ward (ACL) are all in the physio room rather than the training field.

To compound their problems, Yusuf Aydin and Roman Dawson are both suspended.

On a positive note, Amir Bourouh and Matty Laidlaw have both completed their head injury protocols, and as a result, they return to the squad.

Warrington Wolves 21-man squad:

Thewlis, King, Hopoate, Ashton, Sneyd, Walker, Currie, Powell, Sipley, Byrne, Crowther, Irwin, Hayes, Thomas, Philbin, Wood, Smith, Gardner, Smith, Tanginoa, Webster

Hull FC 21-man squad:

Barron, Hardaker, Arthur, Sezer, Ese’ese, Bourouh, Hill, Batchelor, Cust, Briscoe, Moy, Laidlaw, Salabio, Kemp, Hutchinson, Kirby, Kemp, Johnson, Clark, Mata’utia, O’Neill

We say: Warrington Wolves 40-6 Hull FC

Warrington Wolves are building serious momentum, and we expect them to land a fifth straight Super League victory.

Hull FC are trying their best to compete, but with a huge injury list to contend with, the Humberside outfit are not in a position to give Wire a run for their money.