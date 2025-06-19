Warrington Wolves will be looking to shake off their recent losing run when they welcome Huddersfield Giants to the Halliwell Jones Stadium this Saturday.

While the Wolves are beginning to lose ground on their playoff rivals, the Giants have far bigger problems to deal with as they look for just their second Super League win of the season.

Match preview

Following a season of questionable performances, the Warrington Wolves finally delivered a great showing in the Challenge Cup final a fortnight ago.

Despite losing 8-6 to Hull KR at Wembley, the team was applauded for their tremendous display, with many hoping their cup final efforts could spark a turnaround in Wire’s underwhelming Super League campaign.

Instead, Sam Burgess and his men went down 36-12 away at the Leeds Rhinos last week – a result which marked their eighth defeat of the season.

While the scoreline may not look very encouraging, there were some positive signs, including their first half display, which saw Warrington keep the Rhinos at bay for the first 34 minutes. In fact, it was a dreadful start to the second half which marked their downfall, with Wire conceding two tries in the first six minutes.

Warrington’s latest loss leaves them three points adrift of the playoff spots, but the gap could get bigger if Burgess and his side fail to pick up the two points against the Huddersfield Giants.

Speaking of the Yorkshire side, there is certainly no shortage of talking points when it comes to the Giants.

The club gave Zac Woolford a new two-year deal on Wednesday and backed that up with the loan signing of Matt Frawley from Leeds Rhinos.

Away from the field, Huddersfield’s plans for a new stadium were turned down by Kirklees Council, with the local authority looking to use the proposed site for other purposes.

The atmosphere around the club is glum, but the Giants will be hoping to turn things around when they take on a stuttering Warrington side.

While Huddersfield are winless in seven straight meetings with Wire, Luke Robinson’s men will certainly take a lot of encouragement from last week’s 22-18 defeat to the Wigan Warriors.

The Giants delivered one of their best performances of the season and were only outdone by a last-minute Wigan try away in Dewsbury.

Warrington Wolves form: LLWLL

Huddersfield Giants form: LLLLW

Team News

Warrington will be looking to give Sam Stone his club debut after signing the Salford Red Devils man on a season-long loan. The Australian is likely to replace Adam Holroyd after the 20-year-old picked up a knock.

Arron Lindop is out for the season as he joins Matty Ashton and Oli Leyland on the long-term absentee list with a ruptured ACL.

James Harrison also misses out due to the concussion protocol, while Dan Russell and Tom Whitehead have joined Salford on loan.

Warrington have brought Luke Thomas into the 21-man squad, with the prop likely to make his Super League debut, while Zack Gardner and Ewan Irwin have also been included.

Huddersfield head into Saturday’s fixture without the injured Adam Clune, who will be replaced by Frawley.

Prop Tom Burgess, who is the younger brother of Warrington boss Sam, will make his 350th career appearance.

Former Warrington man George King could also make a landmark appearance as the front-rower targets his 200th career outing against his former side.

Warrington Wolves predicted lineup: Ratchford, Thewlis, Tai, King, Wrench, Williams, Sneyd, Vaughan, Powell, Yates, Stone, Fitzgibbon, Currie; Crowther, Philbin, Wood, Thomas

Huddersfield Giants predicted lineup: Gagai, Swift, Bibby, Halsall, Lolohea, Frawley, Flanagan, Wilson, Woolford, Burgess, Hewitt, Greenwood, Rushton; Golding, English, King, Milne

We say: Warrington Wolves 20-12 Huddersfield Giants

Warrington’s performances may be on and off, but their home results are quite consistent, with Wire picking up five wins from their last eight.

Huddersfield took a big step in the right direction against Wigan, but with Warrington boasting a solid head-to-head record, we are backing the hosts to win.



