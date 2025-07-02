Salford Red Devils will be looking to end their 12-match losing run when they welcome Warrington Wolves to the Salford Community Stadium this Friday night.

While Salford endured yet another heavy defeat last week, Warrington returned to winning ways against Hull FC and will be looking to build momentum.

Match preview

There is no denying that the Salford Red Devils have endured a season from hell, with financial issues leaving their future uncertain and horrendous results keeping them at the bottom of the Super League table.

Just when you thought things could not get any worse, the club have been handed another headache in the form of a serious injury to Jonny Vaughan.

On top of all their recent worries, Paul Rowley’s men will attempt to shake off a 58-0 defeat to St Helens last week – the sixth game this season in which Salford failed to score a single point.

The only positive for the Red Devils is their glowing head-to-head record with Warrington, which has seen them win their last three meetings – including a 25-14 success in their last encounter back in June 2024.

Sam Burgess and his men will certainly fancy their chances of ending that losing run as they look to close the gap in the playoff race.

A string of poor results saw Warrington lose ground on the top six, but last week’s victory over Hull FC, coupled with Wakefield Trinity’s defeat at Hull KR, has put Wire back in the conversation.

The Wolves are currently eighth in the table but could close the gap to the top six to just a single point with a victory over Salford.

Warrington may have lost their last five Super League away games, but Burgess and his side will be expected to get the job done against the worst defence in the competition.

Salford Red Devils form: LLLLL

Warrington Wolves form: WLLWL

Team News

Salford have been boosted by the return of loanee Cain Robb, who had his Red Devils debut cut short last month due to a head injury.

Joe Sherrocks has also been named in the 21-man squad after serving his suspension, though Jonny Vaughan misses out after picking up an injury against St Helens.

Dan Russell is set to face his parent club as the Salford loanee features in the team, but the same cannot be said for Tom Whitehead, who misses out.

Warrington are unchanged from their victory over Hull FC, meaning that both Joe Philbin and Toby King have been included in the squad.

Rodrick Tai is also an option for Burgess despite being withdrawn last week with a minor knock.

Salford Red Devils predicted lineup: Brierley, Ryan, Connell, Marsters, Hankinson, Nikorima, Richardson, Hill, Ormondroyd, Robb, Foster, Russell, Shorrocks; Sangare, Bullock, Chan, Wilson

Warrington Wolves predicted lineup: Dufty, Josh Thewlis, Jake Thewlis, King, Tai, Williams, Sneyd, Vaughan, Harrison, Powell, Currie, Fitzgibbon, Yates; Philbin, Crowther, Wood, Thomas

We say: Salford Red Devils 8-32 Warrington Wolves

To say that Salford are enduring a poor season would be the understatement of the century.

Warrington might not be firing on all cylinders, but they are certainly good enough to get a victory over this Red Devils side.



