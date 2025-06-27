St Helens will be looking to pile more pressure on their playoff rivals when they welcome Salford Red Devils to the Totally Wicked Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

While Saints are searching for their third straight Super League victory, Salford are facing fresh financial worries as their distressing campaign continues to get worse.

Match preview

St Helens are finally beginning to look like a team that could join the title conversation after winning four of their last five Super League games – including a thrilling 18-4 success against the Leeds Rhinos last week.

Saints delivered a superb performance in front of their own fans, with their defence playing a crucial role in keeping the Rhinos at bay and restricting the Yorkshire side to a measly four points.

Head coach Paul Wellens has watched his side score 40 or more points in three of their last four victories, but the one stat which is likely to please him most is the fact his men have only conceded 12 points across those four recent wins.

One of those victories came against Salford a fortnight ago, with Saints winning 46-4 away from home – a score they will be looking to replicate as the playoff race heats up.

Speaking of the Red Devils, their woeful financial situation is not getting any better, with fresh reports of unpaid wages making their way around various media outlets.

A winding-up petition filed against the club has been adjourned until September, with Salford reportedly facing an unpaid bill of £500,000 to HMRC.

Things are not getting any better on the field either, with Paul Rowley’s side rooted to the bottom of the table following a run of 10 straight defeats.

Since the start of May, Salford have conceded 304 points in six games and scored just 42 in reply. To make matters worse, they are now preparing to take on a Saints side which has already beaten them twice this season by an aggregate score of 128-4.

St Helens form: WWLWW

Salford Red Devils form: LLLLL

Team News

St Helens have been boosted by the return of George Whitby, who missed out last week due to a failed head injury assessment.

Moses Mbye was used in the halves last week, but the 31-year-old is expected to return to his utility role on Sunday.

Will Roberts, meanwhile, has put pen to paper on a loan deal with Championship club Widnes Vikings and will not be available for selection.

Saints remain without Jack Welsby, Mark Percival, Joe Batchelor and James Bell, with the quartet still battling injuries.

Salford, on the other hand, have brought Danny Richardson on a loan deal and are expected to send him straight into action. Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan are also back in the fold, marking a major boost for the club.

Joe Bullock has dropped out of the squad, with the player heading for Barrow Raiders as part of a dual registration deal.

Cain Robb failed a head injury assessment last week and will miss the trip to St Helens, as will Joe Sherrocks who picked up a one-match suspension.

St Helens predicted lineup: Sailor, Feldt, Dagnall, Cross, Bennison, Lomax, Whitby, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Whitley, Knowles; Mbye, Paasi, Wingfield, Delaney

Salford Red Devils predicted lineup: Brierley, Ryan, Hankinson, Marsters, Rugless, Nikorima, Richardson, Hill, Morgan, Ormondroyd, Foster, Russell, Hill; Sangare, Chan, Wilson, Yates

We say: St Helens 32-10 Salford Red Devils

St Helens are enjoying some serious momentum, and we are backing them to strengthen their position in the playoff mix.

Salford have been boosted by a couple of big returns and the signing of Danny Richardson, but that is unlikely to be enough against a high-flying Saints side.



