Hull FC’s hunt for their first home Super League victory continues this Saturday afternoon as they welcome a high-flying St Helens side to the MKM Stadium.

While the Black and Whites are setting their sights on their first home success in almost a year, Saints will be looking to bank their fourth straight victory and close the gap on the top two.

Match preview

Of all the strange narratives this season, Hull FC failing to get a single home win on the board this season is right up there.

John Cartwright has done a sterling job at turning around a club that narrowly avoided relegation last season, but there is clearly a lot of work ahead for the Aussie as he looks to take his side into the playoffs.

While Hull FC ended the last round inside the top six, the club are still looking over their shoulder as Wakefield Trinity and the Warrington Wolves remain within touching distance.

The Black and Whites fell to a 24-10 defeat against Warrington last week, meaning Cartwright’s men have now lost two of their last three games. Another defeat this weekend could see the Hull FC drop out of the playoff spots, depending on other results.

On paper, St Helens ended the previous round just one spot above their upcoming opponents, but in reality, Saints are one of the most in-form teams in the competition.

Paul Wellens watched his side demolish Salford 58-0 last Sunday – a result that not only marked the club’s third straight Super League win but also moved them to within one point of fourth-placed Leigh Leopards and two points of third-placed Leeds Rhinos.

One of the big reasons why St Helens have been so successful in recent weeks is their formidable defence, with the club conceding just eight points across their last three matches.

Saints have won 19 of their last 20 meetings with Hull FC, and the club will be expected to continue that impressive run as they look to strengthen their position in the playoff race.

Hull FC form: LWLWW

St Helens form: WWWLW

Team News

Hull FC have made just one change to their squad, with Jed Cartwright replacing Will Hutchinson after making his return from a hamstring injury.

The Black and Whites are still without Will Pryce, Ligi Sao, John Asiata and Jordan Lane, all of whom are still battling with injuries.

St Helens have named an unchanged 21-man squad for Saturday’s trip across the M62, with Jake Davies once again retaining his spot for the third week running.

George Whitby and Curtis Sironen are also in the squad and will be looking to get some minutes under their belts after sitting out last week’s win over Salford.

Hull FC predicted lineup: Moy, Barron, Martin, Tuimavave, Briscoe, Trueman, Walker, Aydin, Balmforth, Laidlaw, Cartwright, Hardaker, Fash; Chan, Ruan, Gardiner, Smith

St Helens predicted lineup: Sailor, Feldt, Bennison, Cross, Robertson, Lomax, Mbye, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Whitley, Wingfield, Knowles; Paasi, Delaney, Dagnall, Batchelor

We say: Hull FC 18-24 St Helens

Having failed to win a single game at home, Hull FC are not exactly exuding a lot of confidence ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

St Helens, on the other hand, are not only flying but also boast a tremendous head-to-head record against their upcoming opponents. With that in mind, we are backing Saints to get the win.



Sebastian Sternik

