Salford Red Devils will be looking to shake off another major setback as they prepare to host St Helens at the Salford Community Stadium this Sunday.

The financially-strained side have endured a woeful season which got even worse this week following the departure of influential centre Nene Macdonald.

Match preview

Things are going from bad to worse for Salford, who confirmed the disappointing news regarding Macdonald on Thursday, with the Papua New Guinea international taking unpaid leave in order to return home.

The centre joined Salford from Leeds Rhinos in 2024 and enjoyed an impressive maiden season, but due to the club’s financial problems and their salary cap restrictions the 31-year-old has only managed to make five Super League appearances this season.

The depleted Red Devils head into the weekend looking to end their nine-match losing run across all competitions, though the prospect of that is looking bleak due to the club’s ongoing problems.

Confidence is at an all-time low, with Paul Rowley’s men facing heavy defeats in recent weeks – including a 54-0 defeat at Hull KR, a 48-6 loss at Castleford Tigers, a 72-10 thumping in Wakefield and a home 46-6 drubbing at the hands of Wigan Warriors.

St Helens, on the other hand, will be looking to land their third win in four games as they continue their playoff push.

Paul Wellens and his men whitewashed the Catalans Dragons 40-0 and thrashed the Huddersfield Giants 46-6 before eventually coming undone against league leaders Hull KR in a 34-4 defeat.

Saints are clearly not at the peak of their powers as they continue to go through a transitional phase, but the team will certainly expect to finish in the top six come the end of the regular season.

Wellens will be hoping his side can take a big step towards the playoffs with a big win over Salford – a team they beat 82-0 back in February.

Salford Red Devils form: LLLLL

St Helens form: LWWLL

Team News

While the news around Macdonald is undoubtedly a major blow for Salford, the team will be boosted by the return of Joe Mellor, Chris Hill and Shane Wright, who have all been named in the 21-man squad.

The trio have been struggling with injuries, but their return will add some much-needed quality and experience to Rowley’s side.

Youngster Sam Hill has also been named in the squad following his impressive debut against Wigan.

St Helens have been forced to make three changes ahead of their trip to Salford.

Jack Welsby is expected to miss the next 16 weeks after having surgery on his knee, Lewis Murphy is out for eight weeks with a quad problem, while Mark Percival had a procedure on his ankle and will miss the next five weeks of action.

Kyle Feldt returns to the squad for the first time since March, while Joe Batchelor and Jon Bennison cover for the remaining two absentees.

Salford Red Devils predicted lineup: Brierley, Ryan, Hankinson, Mellor, Marsters, Nikorima, Hill, Ormondroyd, Shorrocks, Wright, Stone, Sangare, Foster; Wilson, Chan, Warren, Vaughan

St Helens predicted lineup: Sailor, Feldt, Bennison, Mbye, Cross, Lomax, Clark, Walmsley, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles, Whitley; Paasi, Wingfield, Delaney, Whitby

We say: Salford Red Devils 10-40 St Helens

Salford essentially fielded an academy side when they were thrashed 82-0 by St Helens in February; this time, the Red Devils have more experience on the field, meaning the score should be closer.

Nevertheless, Salford have suffered heavy defeats in recent weeks, and we expect Saints to put 40 points on the scoreboard this Sunday.



