Preview: Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 02 Jun 2026 23:18

Thursday night Super League action comes from Headingley Stadium as leaders Leeds Rhinos welcome St Helens for what is undoubtedly the pick of Round 13.

Leeds and Saints are two of three teams currently locked on 18 points at the top of the Super League standings, meaning Thursday’s result could have huge implications on the trajectory of the campaign.

Match preview

Not involved in last weekend’s Challenge Cup final, Leeds Rhinos had a free weekend to reflect on their current season and prepare for a tough home encounter with St Helens.

Brad Arthur’s men enter this latest round of fixtures at the top of the table, with his side boasting a superior points difference to Warrington Wolves and St Helens.

That is primarily down to their fearsome attack, which has already scored 404 points across their 12 matches this season - 26 more than the next best attacking side.

Leeds scored 52 of those points a fortnight ago, with the Rhinos thumping a helpless Huddersfield Giants side to nil at Headingley Stadium.

That result not only helped Arthur’s men to shake off a 24-4 defeat to Wigan Warriors, but it also extended their run to six wins from seven Super League games.

Leeds now turn their attention to St Helens as they look to end a nine-match losing run against their famed rivals at Headingley - a remarkable run which has been ongoing since 2017.

© Imago / News Images

St Helens also had a week off after failing to make the Challenge Cup final, but there was little enjoyment for Paul Rowley’s men who will have been stewing on a shock 30-10 drubbing to Castleford Tigers.

Saints delivered one of their worst performances in recent times a fortnight ago as they were pulled apart by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Knock-ons, kicking out on the full, constantly handing possession back - Saints made a significant number of fundamental errors while also missing 25 tackles in the first half alone and managing to complete just eight of 15 sets in that opening 40 minutes.

That is now two defeats in three games for St Helens, who were also pushed hard by bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Giants in their 26-18 win - a result sandwiched in between recent losses.

One major positive for Saints is their impeccable record at Headingley Stadium, which has seen them triumph in nine previous visits.

That run includes their thrilling 16-14 win over the Rhinos last September - a game which saw them seal victory with a last-gasp Shane Wright try.

Leeds Rhinos Super League form:

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St Helens Super League form:

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St Helens form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Leeds Rhinos head into the match without Lachie Miller, who is still serving a three-match suspension.

In a boost for Arthur, Leeds will welcome Jack Bird and Tom Holroyd back to the 21-man squad.

The return of the duo is bad news for youngsters Zak Lloyd and Jacob Hardy, who drop out of Thursday’s team.

St Helens, on the other hand, will be without Jackson Hastings for the trip across the M62, with the player serving the first of his two-match suspension.

Young prop Noah Stephens was forced off against Castleford a fortnight ago following an awkward collision with Tyler Dupree, and he will miss Thursday’s game due to HIA protocols.

Alfie Sinclair returns to the squad, while young half-back George Whitby is expected to replace Hastings at Headingley.

Elsewhere, new signing Daniel Suluka-Fifita misses out on selection having only arrived in the United Kingdom a few days ago.

Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad:

Sivo, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Holroyd, Watkins, McDonnell, Palasia, Hankinson, Jenkins, Smith, Cassell, Lumb, Levi, Nicholson-Watton, McCormack, Bird

St Helens 21-man squad:

Welsby, Feldt, Robertson, Percival, Cross, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Sironen, Wright, Klemmer, Delaney, Whitley, Whitby, Murphy, Shorrocks, Dagnall, Davies, Sinclair, Humphreys

We say: Leeds Rhinos 18-12 St Helens

The time has come. Leeds have not beaten St Helens at home since 2017, but with the visitors in poor form, this is the perfect time for the Rhinos to strike.

Leeds have won all six Super League games at Headingley this season, and we are backing them to continue that run on Thursday night.