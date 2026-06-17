Preview: Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 17 Jun 2026 02:01

The latest round of fixtures in the Super League kicks off with an absolute blockbuster as the Warrington Wolves welcome Leeds Rhinos to the Halliwell Jones Stadium this Thursday night.

Both teams are locked on 22 points at the top of the table, meaning the winner of this upcoming fixture will take the initiative in the battle for the League Leaders Shield.

Match preview

With only four points separating the top six teams, this is quickly turning into one of the best Super League campaigns in recent times.

Warrington Wolves are in the thick of the action, with Sam Burgess and his men winning 11 of their 13 league matches this season - a run of results which sees them sit level on points with league leaders Leeds Rhinos.

The Wire, who boast the best defensive record in the competition, are in the midst of a six-match winning run in the Super League, last tasting defeat in mid-April during a trip to Perpignan.

Warrington extended their winning run last week with an 18-6 victory over local rivals St Helens - a match which saw the Wolves come from behind, scoring 18 unanswered points after initially conceding early.

Next on the agenda for Burgess and his side are the Rhinos, who have won the last two head-to-head meetings - including a 26-22 victory last March.

Five previous encounters have all been won by the home team, which is great news for Warrington as they prepare to welcome their title rivals to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

© Imago / News Images

Leeds Rhinos retained their spot at the top of the Super League table last week courtesy of their 48-24 victory away against Toulouse Olympique.

The game in France was not exactly smooth sailing for the Rhinos, who made a strong start, but did end up conceding four tries in a shocking 15-minute spell.

The West Yorkshire side are now preparing to hit the road for the second successive week, as they set sights on a third straight victory over the Warrington Wolves.

Brad Arthur’s men have serious momentum under their belts, winning eight of their last nine Super League games, though there is a small question mark over their defence having shipped 40 points across their last two matches.

Another question mark concerns their away form, given that all of their Super League defeats this season have come on the road.

Warrington Wolves Super League form:

W W W W W W

Leeds Rhinos Super League form:

W W L W W W

Team News

© Imago

Warrington Wolves enjoyed a great victory over St Helens last week, but the result came with a heavy price as Zack Gardner suffered a potentially season-ending shoulder injury.

In more positive news for the Wire, Aaron Lindop returns after struggling with an ACL injury for almost a year.

Marc Sneyd is also named in the 21-man squad after missing the clash with St Helens, while youngster Tommy Rhodes drops out of the team.

Leeds have been a tad more fortunate when it comes to injuries this season, though Arthur has still made one change to his squad.

Lachie Miller returns from his suspension after missing three games, and the fullback will be looking to make an immediate impact.

Fergie McCormack, who did a sterling job replacing him in recent weeks, keeps his spot in the 21-man team.

Warrington Wolves 21-man squad:

Taylor-Wray, Thewlis, Hopoate, Ashton, Harrison, Walker, Holroyd, Currie, Powell, Sipley, Bryne, Crowther, Irwin, Hayes, Thomas, Bentley, Smith, Gardner, Rhodes, Tanginoa, Webster

Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad:

Miller, Sivo, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Holroyd, Watkins, McDonnell, Palasia, Hankinson, Jenkins, Smith, Cassell, Lumb, Levi, Nicholson-Watton, McCormack, Bird

We say: Warrington Wolves 18-16 Leeds Rhinos

What a tough game to call! Over recent years, this fixture has favoured the home team, and that will be music to the ears of Warrington Wolves players.

With the best defensive record to their name, we expect Warrington to frustrate the in-form Rhinos, and ultimately earn the two points in what should be a thriller.