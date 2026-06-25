Preview: Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 25 Jun 2026 08:54

Friday’s main event takes place at Headingley Stadium as Super League leaders Leeds Rhinos welcome defending champions Hull KR in what promises to be an almighty blockbuster.

Both teams come into this game on the back of victories, with the Rhinos getting the better of Warrington Wolves, and the Robins earning a confident win over the Leigh Leopards.

Match preview

Sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table, Leeds Rhinos are absolutely flying and are expected to be serious title challengers come the end of the season.

Brad Arthur’s side moved two points clear at the top last week after picking up an impressive 34-6 victory over Warrington Wolves away from home.

The Rhinos scored six successive tries in what proved to be an absolute demolition of a team that is just one spot below them in the standings.

Leeds have won nine of their last 10 Super League matches, with the only slip-up coming against Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors over a month ago.

Boasting the best attacking record in the competition, Leeds crossed the 500 points mark last week, scoring 48 more points than the next best team.

© Imago / News Images

Hull KR experienced a significant dip in form at the start of the month, with the team losing the Challenge Cup final against the Wigan Warriors before slumping to a rare league defeat against Wakefield Trinity.

Since then, the Robins have bounced back in terrific style, beating York Knights 38-6 and Leigh Leopards 22-8 - both in front of their home fans at Craven Park.

The Robins, who are third in the standings and locked on 20 points with three other clubs, will now be looking to close the gap to the current league leaders.

Doing so will be far easier said than done, given the Humberside outfit have lost their last three meetings with Leeds - including a shock 58-6 thumping last March.

It has been well over a year since Hull KR last secured a victory at Headingley Stadium, though with successive Super League victories under their belt, Willie Peters and his men come into Friday’s fixture with momentum.

Leeds Rhinos Super League form:

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Hull KR Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago

The big news from the Leeds Rhinos camp concerns Tom Holroyd, who has been cleared from his injury and could now make his return to the field.

In other team news, youngster Riley Lumb is preferred to Fergus McCormack in the 21-man squad.

When it comes to Hull KR, Joe Burgess is forced to drop out of the squad following a shoulder injury, while Oliver Gildart returns from his head injury assessment.

Cobie Wainhouse also makes the 21-man team as he replaces Sam Luckley, who is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad:

Miller, Sivo, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Holroyd, Watkins, McDonnell, Palasia, Hankinson, Jenkins, Smith, Cassell, Lumb, Levi, Nicholson-Watton, Bird

Hull KR 21-man squad:

Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Amone, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Broadbent, Whitbread, Martin, Lawton, Dezaria, Booth, Leyland, Wainhouse, Hampshire, Pangai Jr

We say: Leeds Rhinos 28-20 Hull KR

Boasting the best attack in the Super League, Leeds Rhinos are unsurprisingly the favourites to get the job done this Friday night.

Hull KR have enough quality to give the Rhinos a run for their money, but ultimately we are siding with the hosts to get the job done.