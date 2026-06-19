Preview: Castleford Tigers vs Toulouse Olympique - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 19 Jun 2026 08:17

Fresh from their encouraging trip to France, Castleford Tigers are now preparing to host another opponent from across the channel, with Toulouse Olympique making their way to the OneBore Stadium this Saturday night.

While the Tigers are looking to snap their two-match losing run, their French opponents will be eyeing up their third straight win on the English shores.

Match preview

A trip to Perpignan in the middle of summer is never an easy challenge, though Castleford Tigers put on a brave performance last week, ultimately losing 34-28 against the Catalans Dragons.

Ryan Carr’s men were 34-12 down early in the second half, but a valiant comeback attempt saw them score three more tries and close the score to just six points.

The impressive ending to the match is expected to give the Tigers an injection of confidence as they target their first Super League win since that shock 30-10 thumping of St Helens at the end of May.

As things stand, Castleford sit 11th in the table, two points above Toulouse and a massive eight points behind the top six.

Carr’s men have only tasted victory five times this season, though that is just one fewer than the entire win tally from last year - a tally the Tigers are hopeful of surpassing over the coming weeks.

© Imago / News Images

Toulouse Olympique entered Super League with minimal expectations this season, but it is fair to say that the French outfit have held their own throughout the campaign.

Sylvain Houles and his men have won four games this season, two of which have come in recent weeks against Hull FC and the Huddersfield Giants.

Interestingly, both those victories have come on English soil, leaving Toulouse with an opportunity to grab their third successive away victory this week.

The French side will arrive in West Yorkshire on the back of a 48-24 home defeat to the Leeds Rhinos - a heavy defeat, but one which also underlined their attacking capabilities.

Houles and his side will also take confidence from the fact they won the reverse fixture last February, defeating the Tigers 24-12 on home soil - their only home victory this season.

Castleford Tigers Super League form:

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Toulouse Olympique Super League form:

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Team News

Castleford will once again be without Mikaele Ravalawa, following confirmation from the Tigers head coach.

Brock Greacen is brought back into the fold after previously missing out due to a head injury assessment.

As well as losing to Leeds last week, Toulouse suffered another blow as Australia’s Henry O’Kane was stretchered off.

The French side have made a total of three changes for the trip to Wheldon Road, and Reubenn Rennie is one of those men to be included.

When it comes to star full-back Olly Ashall-Bott, the player remains on the sidelines with a hand fracture.

Castleford Tigers 21-man squad:

Cini, McIntosh, Asi, Weaver, Atoni, Lawler, Lane, Mellor, Stimson, Greacen, Senior, Qareqare, Mapapalangi, Windley, Hall, Robb, Golding, Hirst, Laulu-Togaga’e, Dupree, Brown

Toulouse Olympique 20-man squad:

Ulberg, Rennie, Laguerre, Lacans, Shorrocks, Belmas, Hands, Roumanos, Stefani, Jussaume, Marion, Cator, Butler, Wallace, Gillam, Polselli, Pons, Rouge, Chan, Quai-Ward, Toleafoa

We say: Castleford Tigers 18-20 Toulouse Olympique

There is little to separate both teams, and we could be in for a thriller at the OneBore Stadium this Saturday night.

Toulouse have performed brilliantly on the road in recent weeks and they could give the Tigers a serious run for their money - especially if Castleford get off to another slow start.