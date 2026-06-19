Preview: Catalans Dragons vs Bradford Bulls - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 19 Jun 2026 07:36

Catalans Dragons will be looking to boost their Super League playoff hopes when they welcome Bradford Bulls to Perpignan for a tasty Saturday encounter.

The French side returned to winning ways with a win over Castleford Tigers last weekend, while the Bulls endured a rare home defeat against the Leigh Leopards.

Match preview

Sitting in eighth spot and four points adrift of the playoff places, the Catalans Dragons have work to do if they are to challenge for a top-six finish.

The French side have made decent progress in recent weeks, winning two of their last three outings and only losing to a red-hot Wigan Warriors side in Paris.

Last week, the Dragons utilised home advantage to beat a resilient Castleford Tigers side 34-28 - a result which secured their seventh Super League victory of the season.

John Cartwright’s men remain at home this week as they prepare to welcome Bradford Bulls in Perpignan for the first time since 2014.

The Dragons have only lost three home games this season, picking up victories over the likes of Warrington Wolves and Hull KR in the south of France.

With one eye on the top six, Catalans will be determined to continue their impressive home record this season.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Sitting 10th in the standings with 10 points to their name, it is fair to say that Bradford Bulls have enjoyed a solid return to the elite of rugby league.

The big problem for the Bulls is the fact all 10 of their points were won in the comfort of the Odsal Stadium, while their away record continues to show a big fat zero.

Kurt Haggerty’s men have only scored 108 points on the road this entire season, which is an average of 18 points every away game. Twelve of those points came against Warrington Wolves in their last away outing, with the Bulls going down to a 26-12 defeat.

Since then, Bradford have enjoyed a couple of home games, picking up a 30-20 victory over York Knights, before being thumped by a red-hot Leigh Leopards side.

Bradford’s attention now turns to the Catalans Dragons, with Haggerty’s side looking to complete a season double, courtesy of their 28-10 win at Odsal last February.

Catalans Dragons Super League form:

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Bradford Bulls Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago

There is exciting news in the Catalans Dragons camp after the French outfit confirmed the signing of NRL star Jesse Arthars for the 2027 campaign.

Looking ahead to this Saturday, the Dragons remain without a number of names, including captain Benjamin Garcia.

Bradford, on the other hand, have seen Ed Chamberlain ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Zac Fulton is also forced to drop out of the squad due to an injury, with Jack Ormondroyd taking his spot in the squad.

Catalans Dragons 21-man squad:

Staines, Makinson, Cotric, Faataape, Sexton, Dodd, Satae, Bousquet, Maria, Condon, Allen, Navarrete, Wilson, Leeming, Lipowicz, Laguerre, Aispuro-Bichet, Tison, Martin, Darrelatour, Lis

Bradford Bulls 20-man squad:

Ackers, Aekins, Armitage, Atkin, Blake, Dean, Doro, Gardiner, Hooley, Mellor, Nikorima, Ormondroyd, Peposhi, Russell, Scurr, Ryan, Steinwede, Souter, Sutton, Wynne

We say: Catalans Dragons 24-18 Bradford Bulls

Still missing a number of key names, the Catalans Dragons are not quite firing on all cylinders, but they should have enough in the tank to beat Bradford.

The Bulls are winless away from home this entire season, and that is unlikely to change during a typically tricky summer trip to Perpignan.