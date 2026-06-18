Preview: York Knights vs Wigan Warriors - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 18 Jun 2026 20:40

High-flying Wigan Warriors will be eyeing up their third successive Super League victory when they meet York Knights at the LNER Community Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors are arguably the most red-hot team in the northern hemisphere at the moment, and they will be looking to enhance their position in the top four when taking on a struggling Knights side.

Match preview

York slumped to their fifth straight Super League defeat last week as they were comfortably beaten 38-6 by the defending champions, Hull KR.

Despite taking an early lead in the contest, the Knights were ultimately second-best in every department, going on to concede 30+ points for the third match in a row.

Keeping teams out has been a big problem for the newly promoted side, with York shipping 401 points across their 14 Super League matches this season - the fourth worst defensive record in the competition.

Sitting two points above bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Giants, York could certainly do with a few more victories to pull themselves up the standings.

As of now, the Knights have won three of their 14 Super League matches, with their last success being a 38-14 victory over Toulouse Olympique back in April.

© Imago / News Images

To say Wigan Warriors are flying would be an almighty understatement, with the club enjoying a historic month on all fronts.

The Cherry and Whites won the Challenge Cup at the end of May, delivering a sensational performance at Wembley Stadium and putting 40 points past Hull KR.

A week later, Wigan travelled to Paris for a one-of-a-kind Super League clash against the Catalans Dragons - a game they won 40-16.

Momentum continued last Friday night as Wigan made a tough trip to Wakefield look like a walk in the park, winning the match 48-10 in West Yorkshire.

Wigan have not played a single home match since their 24-4 victory over the Leeds Rhinos last May, and the Warriors roadshow is set to continue this weekend in York.

Matt Peet and his men were pushed all the way when they met York last March, ultimately winning the contest 23-22, but breathing a massive sigh of relief at the final whistle.

The Warriors will be hoping for a far easier day at the office as they look to utilise their momentum and bag a fourth straight victory across all competitions.

York Knights Super League form:

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Wigan Warriors Super League form:

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Wigan Warriors form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

York have confirmed one change ahead of Saturday’s game, with Nikau Williams arriving on loan from Newcastle Thunder to make up the 21-man squad.

Danny Richardson, who dropped out of the squad last week, has now moved to Championship side Widnes Vikings until the end of the season.

Former Man of Steel Paul McShane, meanwhile, is out with an injury, while the timeline of his return remains uncertain.

When it comes to Wigan Warriors, Ethan Havard drops out of the squad after suffering a fractured jaw.

Havard has been replaced by youngster Shea O’Connor, who delivered an impressive debut performance against Hull KR.

York Knights 21-man squad:

Mata’afa, Wood, Galeano, Hingano, Harris, Martin, Vaughan, Thompson, Balmforth, Va’a, Sangare, Hudson, Field, Buchanan, Bennison, Dagger, Williams, Reynolds, Vuniyayawa, Hunter, Nofoaluma, Inman

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad:

Field, Eckersley, Keighran, Wardle, French, Smith, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Partington, Farrimond, Eseh, McDermott, Kerr, Hodkinson, O’Loughlin, Marsden, O’Connor

We say: York Knights 6-40 Wigan Warriors

York have shown a lot of fight in recent weeks, scoring 20 or more points in three of their last four games. Yet despite this, the Knights find themselves in the midst of a lengthy winless run.

Wigan, on the other hand, are arguably the most in-form team in rugby league right now, and they will be looking to maintain momentum in yet another away outing. A big win for the visitors is on the cards.