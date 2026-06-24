Preview: Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 24 Jun 2026 07:29

Fresh from their heavy defeat to the Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves will be looking for a return to winning ways when they welcome an improving Catalans Dragons side to the Halliwell Jones Stadium this Thursday night.

Last week’s defeat means Wire are now two points adrift of Super League leaders Leeds, while the Dragons find themselves within four points of the playoff places - a gap they will be hoping to close.

Match preview

Warrington’s six-match winning run in the Super League came to an emphatic end as Leeds Rhinos bagged six tries away from home to secure a 34-6 victory.

The Wire were simply outclassed by a team with a more experienced spine, leaving head coach Sam Burgess with no option but to heap praise on his opponents.

The Warrington boss, who admitted his side have been “clunky” for a number of weeks, will now turn his attention to another big home clash with the Catalans Dragons.

During their trip to Perpignan earlier this year, the Wire shipped 38 points in a heavy defeat against the French side, though having won four prior head-to-head meetings, the hosts will be confident of their chances.

Recent victories over Hull FC and St Helens have put Warrington in a healthy position in the standings, with the side enjoying a two-point advantage over Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity and St Helens.

Burgess and his men will now be looking to retain or even extend that advantage when they welcome the Dragons to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

© Imago / News Images

The Catalans Dragons have endured a tough couple of months, enduring heavy defeats to the likes of Leeds, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield and Wigan.

Nevertheless, John Cartwright’s men have seen the light at the end of the tunnel, and their results have picked up in recent weeks, with the French side now eyeing up their third straight Super League victory.

The Dragons welcomed Bradford Bulls to the south of France last week, and they delivered a quality attacking performance, winning the match 34-24.

A week earlier, the Catalans were pushed all the way by Castleford Tigers, before eventually sealing a 34-28 victory on home soil.

Victories build confidence and with three wins from four games under their belts, the Dragons will be feeling optimistic ahead of a tricky trip to Warrington.

Cartwright’s side are currently four points adrift of the top six, meaning they could do with another victory to try and close that gap to those all important playoff spots.

Warrington Wolves Super League form:

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Warrington Wolves form (all competitions):

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Catalans Dragons Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago

Warrington Wolves will be without key forward Toff Sipley for Thursday’s encounter, with the NRL recruit expected to be on the shelf for the next two to three weeks.

Max Wood has been recalled from his loan at Hull FC to fill the vacant position, and the young prop will be relishing the chance to shine in Warrington’s first team.

Cai Taylor-Wray also drops out of the 21-man squad, with Tom McKinney set to replace him. Sam Stone and Toby King remain on the injury list.

Catalans Dragons have made three changes to their squad ahead of their trip to the British Shores.

Veteran Tommy Makinson and homegrown talents Clement Martin and Leo Darrelatour have not been named in the squad.

Josh Simm and Lenny Marc are both back in the fold and will be looking to feature on Thursday.

The same goes for the returning captain Benjamin Garcia, whose return will come as great news for the Catalans supporters.

Warrington Wolves 21-man squad:

Thewlis, Hopoate, Ashton, Sneyd, Harrison, Walker, Holroyd, Currie, Powell, Bryne, Crowther, Irwin, Hayes, Bentley, Thomas, Lindop, Wood, Smith, McKinney, Tanginoa, Webster

Catalans Dragons 21-man squad:

Staines, Cotric, Faataape, Sexton, Dodd, Satae, Bousquet, Maria, Condon, Garcia, Allen, Navarrete, Wilson, Leeming, Lipowicz, Laguerre, Simm, Aispuro-Bichet, Marc, Tison, Lis

We say: Warrington Wolves 24-18 Catalans Dragons

While the Catalans Dragons have momentum heading into Thursday’s game, there are serious questions about their leaky defence.

Warrington will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Leeds, and we are backing them to do just that - especially in front of their home fans.