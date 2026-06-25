Preview: Castleford Tigers vs York Knights - Prediction, team news and lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 25 Jun 2026 08:05

Castleford Tigers will be looking to continue their push up the Super League standings when they take on a struggling York Knights side this Friday night.

The Tigers have jumped up to ninth in the table after winning three of their last five matches, while the Knights are in the midst of a painful six-match losing run in the competition.

Match preview

Following a poor start to the season, the expectations on Castleford this season were limited, though the Tigers are beginning to change that perception courtesy of some impressive performances.

Ryan Carr’s men have won five of their last 10 matches, including a 36-18 victory over Toulouse Olympique last Saturday.

A week prior, the Tigers travelled to Perpignan and came within six points of delivering a sensational comeback against a playoff chasing Catalans Dragons side.

Speaking of the playoffs, Carr and his men have moved within eight points of the top six, meaning post-season rugby is not completely out of the question for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Castleford will be confident of adding another two points to their total, given they already beat York 24-18 just a couple of weeks ago.

© Imago / News Images

York Knights are doing it tough at the moment, and nothing underlines that more than last week’s embarrassing 72-20 defeat at the hands of the Wigan Warriors.

The Knights have struggled to adjust to life in Super League, managing just three wins from their 15 games in the unforgiving environment of elite rugby league.

Head coach Mark Applegarth has called on the supporters to “stick with the lads”, and there is some good news ahead of Friday as former Man of Steel Paul McShane returns from injury.

York, who have the second-worst defensive record in the Super League, gave Castleford a run for their money when the two teams last met a fortnight ago.

The Knights will now be looking to go a step closer and potentially earn their first Super League victory since April.

Castleford Tigers Super League form:

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York Knights Super League form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Castleford Tigers will be without Jack Ashworth this Friday night after the player decided to join Championship side Doncaster on loan.

Semi Valemei is back from suspension and Carr has thrown him straight back into the 21-man squad, replacing Darnell McIntosh.

When it comes to York Knights, the big news concerns the return of Paul McShane, who prepares to take on his former employers.

The former Tigers superstar replaces Justin Sangare in the York’s 21-man squad.

Castleford Tigers 21-man squad:

Valemei, Cini, Asi, Weaver, Atoni, Lawler, Lane, Mellor, Stimson, Greacen, Senior, Qareqare, Mapapalangi, Windley, Hall, Robb, Golding, Hirst, Laulu-Togaga’e, Dupree, Brown

York Knights 21-man squad:

Mata’afa, Wood, Galeano, Hingano, Harris, Martin, McShane, Vaughan, Thompson, Balmforth, Va’a, Hudson, Field, Buchanan, Bennison, Dagger, Williams, Reynolds, Hunter, Nofoaluma, Inman

We say: Castleford Tigers 24-18 York Knights

The return of McShane comes as a huge boost for the York Knights, who have been left badly bruised by last week’s defeat to Wigan.

Nevertheless, we still expect Castleford to get the job done in front of their home fans, with the Tigers looking to continue their rise up the standings.