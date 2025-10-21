With Max Verstappen’s championship momentum tightening the title chase, McLaren is standing firm that it will not elevate either Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris to ‘number 1’ status.

Red Bull figure Laurent Mekies was asked about it after Austin, saying McLaren’s handling of the situation is “exactly what they should be doing.”

"To be completely honest, I'm not thinking about it at all," said the Frenchman. "This is what McLaren should be doing. I don't have an opinion on it - it's their business."

Verstappen’s commanding victory in Texas trimmed Piastri’s points advantage to just 40, with Norris also narrowing the gap. But the Australian downplayed suggestions that McLaren should start favouring one side of the garage.

"I don't think so," said the Australian. "We're still so incredibly tight, and we've both said we want an opportunity to try and fight for the championship because we deserve it. It's far too close to start picking one over the other."

Team principal Andrea Stella echoed that sentiment, making clear McLaren will only step in if the title math requires it.

"If it comes to making a decision, it will be based solely on mathematics," Stella confirmed. "I can at least remember the years 2007 and 2010, when you go to the last race and the third-place finisher actually wins the championship. We won't close the door unless that happens due to mathematics."

Verstappen’s latest surge - clawing back 23 points in Austin alone - has intensified the heat on McLaren, while Dr Helmut Marko hinted Red Bull still has “another car update up its sleeve.”

Still, Stella says composure is key. "First of all, I have to stay calm myself," he said. "What we are currently experiencing - a tough battle for wins and the Drivers' Championship - is exactly what Formula 1 is about.

"It was unusual that we achieved P1 and P2 so easily in Barcelona, Bahrain, and a few other places. Now it's about getting used to this kind of pressure and experiencing it with maximum intensity but minimal stress."

He added: "We don't want to lose the joy of what we do. It's a privilege to be in this position - one that comes from the good work of the team and both drivers. What we'll do going forward is simple: keep doing a good job, and the results will follow."

And despite Verstappen’s relentless chase, Stella rejected claims that McLaren is on the back foot. "The fact that we still have five races and two sprints could also mean we can extend the gap to Verstappen," he said. "We see the next races as an opportunity to build that gap."