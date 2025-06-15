Red Bull building depth in case Verstappen walks

For Red Bull Racing, their driver situation is both a strength and a looming challenge.

For Red Bull Racing, their driver situation is both a strength and a looming challenge.

While Dr Helmut Marko hails Max Verstappen as the “perfect driver,” that level of excellence also comes with leverage - including contractual escape clauses that could see him walk away if desired. "Red Bull isn't stupid," 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg told Sky Deutschland.

"They pay Max a fortune and signed him for several years. I don't think he can just walk away.But you can't force someone to stay either. If he wants to go, you have to accept that at some point."

Should Verstappen make a shock switch - to Mercedes, Aston Martin, or a sabbatical - Red Bull’s current depth chart gets thin, with Yuki Tsunoda the only other signed talent at the senior squad.

George Russell has been linked in speculative reports, but nothing concrete has emerged. Christian Horner is under no illusions about Verstappen’s importance.

"It's obvious how big Max's contribution is," the Red Bull team boss told De Telegraaf. "And I know that one day we will have to do without him. Hopefully that will take a few years. But his performances are incredible and with that he lifts the entire team to a higher level."

Despite the long-term contract and strong team relationship, the whispers persist. Horner, though, remains calm.

"No. He has always been loyal to the team and to Red Bull in general. He came here as a teenager and is now a 27-year-old father and four-time world champion. You always know where you stand with Max.I still think he feels very good here."

Still, Red Bull is clearly taking precautions. Tsunoda is not yet viewed as ready to lead the team. Even after a better qualifying effort in Montreal, his efforts were derailed.

"He drove one of his best qualifying sessions," Marko noted, "and now he gets that ten-place grid penalty." Verstappen himself has been trying to mentor his teammate.

"It's difficult to explain why there is this gap," said the Dutchman. "You try to help with advice, for example about what I do with the car, about warming up the tyres, but in the end he has to do it for himself of course."

Further down the ladder, Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar is rapidly making a name for himself.

"Isack surprises more and more," said Marko. "He performs consistently and is always in Q3. It's amazing that he achieves this time and time again."

And now, another name is joining the list of Red Bull prospects: Arvid Lindblad. Although just 17, he has managed to secure a super license.

When asked by Sky Deutschland whether Lindblad can now appear in official sessions, Marko confirmed: "He is now allowed to drive in grands prix as well."

That said, the Austrian was quick to quash speculation that Lindblad could be a last-minute substitute for Verstappen if needed.

"Lindblad is only 17," Marko clarified. "He has been very fast in all racing classes. He is also mentally very strong and he is incredibly eager to learn." The move to certify Lindblad fits into Red Bull’s broader plan to deepen its bench.

"We only had one reserve driver in Ayumu Iwasa, and he also has commitments in Super Formula," Marko explained. "So it was important for us to have someone else. Lindblad has all the characteristics to become a really great driver."

Another wildcard in the mix is veteran Nico Hulkenberg. The 35-year-old has won admiration from Marko since his recent return to the grid.

"You really have to admit that he performed well after his unexpected comeback," Marko said. "Maybe it was good that he didn't get the seat next to Max so that he could relax a bit more," he added with a grin. But a future Red Bull seat for Hulkenberg seems unlikely.

"He has a long-term contract with Audi. That's something I wouldn't give up," Marko concluded.