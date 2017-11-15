Christian Horner, Gunther Steiner, defend Liberty's Formula 1 plans

Horner, Steiner, defend Liberty's F1 plans
Christian Horner defends Liberty Media's vision of the future of Formula 1.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 08:40 UK

Christian Horner has defended Liberty Media's vision of the future of Formula 1.

Earlier, Mercedes team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda admitted that he was "worried" about Liberty's plans for a new engine formula and budget caps beyond 2020, but Red Bull boss Horner thinks that Lauda's comments were "a bit unfair and unfounded".

Newspaper Osterreich also quoted Horner as defending a dip in profits for F1, saying that Liberty Media is not to blame.

"They're investing in the business, which is a different model than what we were used to," he said.

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner backed Horner, saying that change can often be unpopular.

"Niki and Bernie were together for 60 years, so probably change is more difficult to accept for them than for some others," he said.

As for Liberty, the new F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn told BBC Sport that he is "a bit shocked" with how Mercedes and Ferrari have opposed the engine and budget cap plans.

"Reflecting on it, maybe we could have presented it differently," he said, insisting that he is open to talks and suggestions. "But I didn't anticipate the response to be as strong as it was.

"If that is the thing people are most upset about, then I apologise."

The 2017 championship concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Hamilton: 'New rules to make F1 like driving a bus'
