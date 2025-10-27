Russell outlines new Mercedes deal with 2027 trigger

George Russell has explained the finer details of his newly-signed Mercedes contract — and even hinted at the clause that could one day make him Max Verstappen’s teammate.

The 27-year-old Briton recently renewed his deal with Mercedes, but confusion lingered over its duration and terms — with talk ranging from a single-year option to a longer arrangement with built-in performance triggers. Russell has now confirmed the agreement begins as a one-year deal with a conditional extension into 2027. “It’s something I haven’t actually said publicly,” he told The Telegraph.

“But the deal is, if I’m performing next year, we have a specific clause that if I reach a certain target, we will automatically renew for 2027. So my seat for 2027 is in my hands.” “I’m not being strung along here,” he added. “We’re not going to be in the same position as we were six months ago. If I perform, then 100 percent I’ll be staying.” Reports suggest Russell accepted the shorter contract in return for a significant pay increase and more freedom over his off-track ventures and future decisions. “Everything works out for the best,” he said.

“I actually wanted to sign the deal back in October 2024, but the deal I got today is substantially better than what I would have got had I signed it then. Sometimes you just have to trust in your ability — and I feel I’m only getting stronger.” Paddock consensus suggests that if Verstappen ever moves to Mercedes — amid expectations of a power-unit edge under the 2026 rules — Russell could be the one to make way. Yet others argue a Russell–Verstappen line-up could be even more potent than a Verstappen–Antonelli pairing.

Asked if he and Verstappen could work under the same roof, Russell downplayed any friction. “We’re fine,” he said. “We just say hello to each other. We don’t really speak, but we don’t ignore each other. I don’t lose sleep over it. And for sure he doesn’t lose sleep over it. So it doesn’t bother me one single bit.”

“Life is short. We’re all adults. You don’t need to be best mates as teammates. Senna and Prost weren’t good friends and they still finished one-two. Lewis and Nico did the same. Obviously Lewis and Fernando is a notable exception — but Lewis should have won that year. “So yeah, Max is an incredible driver, no denying that. But that’s why I’d relish going up against him. We all believe we’re the best.”

When asked if Verstappen would share that sentiment, Russell smiled: “I don’t see why he wouldn’t. I mean, it’s obviously more of a lose-lose situation for him. The same as when I was teammates with Lewis — if he beat me, he was expected to. But if he lost to me, it was a big loss. Or the same with me and Kimi now. But we’re getting well ahead of ourselves here.” Russell also backed Mercedes’ confidence for the next rules cycle.

“That’s not just marketing talk,” he said. “I’d probably say potentially the only ones who wouldn’t swap positions with me would be the McLaren guys.”