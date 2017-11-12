Result: Sebastian Vettel wins Brazilian GP as Lewis Hamilton claws back fourth place

Result: Sebastian Vettel wins Brazilian GP
© Getty Images
Sebastian Vettel wins the Brazilian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton surges from the back of the grid to claim fourth place.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 18:19 UK

Sebastian Vettel has claimed his first victory since July at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton battling from the back to finish in fourth place.

The Ferrari driver controlled the race after taking the lead from the pole-setting Valtteri Bottas's Mercedes at the start.

Vettel then emerged just ahead of the Mercedes following his one and only pit-stop after Bottas tried to undercut the German.

The result is Vettel's 47th victory and is likely to see him finish the season as the second-placed driver in the world championship ahead of the Finn.

Hamilton, his fourth world title won at the last race in Mexico, began at the back of the grid following a crash in qualifying but set about surging through the field.

The Brit was sixth within 20 laps, and into the lead on lap 30 as leaders Vettel, Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari and Max Verstappen of Red Bull made their pit stops.

Ultimately, Hamilton finished fourth in the standings behind Raikkonnen, Bottas and Vettel.

Brazilian GP top 10:

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
6. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
7. Felipe Massa (Williams)
8. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)
9. Sergio Perez (Force India)
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel after qualifying for the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix on June 11, 2016
Read Next:
Rosberg doubts Vettel can win 2018 title
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Felipe Massa, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
Result: Sebastian Vettel wins Brazilian GP as Lewis Hamilton claws back fourth place
 Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel after qualifying for the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix on June 11, 2016
Nico Rosberg doubts Sebastian Vettel can win 2018 title
 Sports Mole logo
Antonio Giovinazzi not giving up on 2018 Formula 1 'dream'
Mercedes, Ferrari hit back at Liberty plansMarchionne issues new Ferrari quit threatVettel to skip 2018 Race of ChampionsVettel 'not afraid of Hamilton'Ferrari not ruling out using 'veto' for engine rules
Marchionne slams Ecclestone 'hogwash'Hamilton has 'mixed feelings' after title winResult: Lewis Hamilton wins fourth world titleCan Hamilton claim title in style in Mexico?Briatore: 'Hard to win team title with Raikkonen'
> Ferrari Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes595
2Ferrari455
3Red Bull340
4Force India175
5Renault96
6Williams-Mercedes76
7Haas47
8McLaren24
9Sauber5
10Toro Rosso5
DriversTeamPoints
1Lewis HamiltonMercedes333
2Sebastian VettelFerrari277
3Valtteri BottasMercedes262
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull192
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari178
6Max VerstappenRed Bull148
7Sergio PerezForce India92
8Esteban OconForce India83
9Carlos SainzRenault54
10Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes40
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes36
12Nico HulkenbergRenault34
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Kevin MagnussenHaas19
15Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren13
16Fernando AlonsoMcLaren11
17Jolyon PalmerRenault8
18Pascal WehrleinSauber5
19Daniil KvyatToro Rosso5
20Pierre GaslyToro Rosso0
21Brendon HartleyToro Rosso0
22Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
25Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 