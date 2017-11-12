Result: Sebastian Vettel wins Brazilian GP

Sebastian Vettel wins the Brazilian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton surges from the back of the grid to claim fourth place.

Sebastian Vettel has claimed his first victory since July at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton battling from the back to finish in fourth place.

The Ferrari driver controlled the race after taking the lead from the pole-setting Valtteri Bottas's Mercedes at the start.

Vettel then emerged just ahead of the Mercedes following his one and only pit-stop after Bottas tried to undercut the German.

The result is Vettel's 47th victory and is likely to see him finish the season as the second-placed driver in the world championship ahead of the Finn.

Hamilton, his fourth world title won at the last race in Mexico, began at the back of the grid following a crash in qualifying but set about surging through the field.

The Brit was sixth within 20 laps, and into the lead on lap 30 as leaders Vettel, Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari and Max Verstappen of Red Bull made their pit stops.

Ultimately, Hamilton finished fourth in the standings behind Raikkonnen, Bottas and Vettel.

Brazilian GP top 10:

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

6. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

7. Felipe Massa (Williams)

8. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

9. Sergio Perez (Force India)

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)