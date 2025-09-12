Verstappen urges F1 to keep Barcelona alongside Madrid

Max Verstappen says Formula 1 should find a way to keep Barcelona on the calendar even after Madrid becomes Spain’s permanent host from 2026.

Although the Spanish capital’s new street race is locked in, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has floated the idea of a rotation scheme that could allow Barcelona to share a slot with another European classic such as Spa-Francorchamps.

"I think overall it would be incredible if Barcelona stayed in F1," the four-time world champion told El Mundo Deportivo. "I always have fond memories of the Circuit. It's a fantastic circuit to drive an F1 car, but I think it's also fantastic for Spain.

Okay, Madrid is coming to F1, great, and it's nice to see the enthusiasm for F1 in the country, but I still think Barcelona is important. Having such a suitable circuit with so much history is important. They're two great cities, and for me, it would be very nice if Barcelona stayed on the calendar."

Verstappen, 27, also paid tribute to Fernando Alonso, 44, who remains at the wheel for Aston Martin. "He doesn't have a car that can win the championship, but he never gives up," he said.

"He's always a fighter, and that's something I admire about him. He continues with the utmost passion even when things aren't going well. I hope I can do the same for a long time."

Asked if a title fight against Alonso might be possible, Verstappen replied: "I hope so! Fighting for a World Championship against Alonso would be fantastic. I have a lot of respect for Fernando, because he's a great champion. I would love to, but right now it's very difficult to know what F1 will look like in 2026."

On the looming rules overhaul for 2026, Verstappen said: "The cars will be slower, of course. They'll have more power, but less downforce. I think driving them will be very different, but let's hope that these new regulations and the new cars can ultimately bring better racing back to F1."

He named Charles Leclerc as the current standout in qualifying and also praised his overtaking skills, but credited Alonso with the edge in racing, defending, intelligence and competitive mentality.

"Fernando could have won much more than he has, that's for sure," Verstappen said. "He could have won much more if he had been on the right team at the right time."

As for his former rival Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen played down suggestions that he misses their duels. "No, 'missing' is a very strong term," he said. "I appreciate the struggle I had at that time."