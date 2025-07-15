Sit down, son, and apologise - Schumacher blasts Stroll

Lance Stroll is once again under fire for his conduct, following a controversial radio message after the British Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Canadian, often labelled a long-term ‘pay driver’ due to his father Lawrence Stroll’s ownership of Aston Martin, let loose over the team radio after finishing seventh at Silverstone.

"I mean it's the worst piece of sh*t I've ever driven in my life, to be honest," Stroll said.

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher acknowledges that criticism of Stroll can sometimes be excessive.

"We're criticised for often being too harsh on him, and that may be true sometimes, because we've seen that you have to be able to drive in difficult conditions, and he basically does that," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"It's hard to say how well or how badly he's doing, compared to Fernando Alonso, who's reached a certain age but is still doing a great job," he added.

However, Schumacher was far less forgiving about Stroll’s attitude off-track.

"I have to say, that statement is very disappointing, and quite honestly, it's a question of upbringing," said the German, whose brother is F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

"You have to imagine the external impact. The mechanics work day in and day out so that those two can race, and then the boss's son comes along and says that. "I have to say, that's completely unacceptable, an absolute no-go. It's unspeakable and indicates a poor upbringing.

"I really don't know what movie he's living in, but it's a shame to ruin his own result like that. It was a big celebration at the Aston Martin factory, they set up a big tent in front of the factory, and they are important points for the team, which come with important bonuses for the mechanics and the staff.

"When the person who does the race ruins it like that, you have to say 'sit down, son, and apologise to the team'".