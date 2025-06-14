Glock urges Aston Martin to drop Stroll for 2026

Glock urges Aston Martin to drop Stroll for 2026
Lance Stroll is running out of time in Formula 1, according to former grand prix driver Timo Glock.

The Canadian, who returned to the paddock in Montreal following surgery and a one-race absence after Barcelona, was seen wearing a bandage on his right wrist. Rumours suggest he aggravated a 2023 cycling injury during a fit of anger after qualifying in Spain.

Aston Martin confirmed that Stroll had been "upset".

Asked about the injury at his home race, Stroll said: "I don't really want to get into detail because it's just my medical privacy, and I like to keep that confidential."

Stroll's strained relationship with the media and fans has also remained in the spotlight; at Thursday’s press conference in Montreal, he offered short, disinterested answers, prompting criticism.

Germany’s Sport Bild reported: "He lounges listlessly on the couch next to Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto, demonstratively chewing gum. Stroll's answers were monosyllabic. How monosyllabic? Stroll's average was 33.72 words per answer. The performance left journalists shaking their heads."

A journalist from France’s L’Equipe added: "The man continues to take a beating, from you, from us, from everything. And he continues to show it, unashamedly."

Glock believes Stroll, the son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, hasn’t shown enough progress in nearly a decade on the grid - especially with top drivers like Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Yuki Tsunoda potentially on the market.

"If you look at Stroll's record in qualifying duels, he's never had the upper hand," Glock told Sky Deutschland. "They were mostly relatively clear defeats, and he hasn't been convincing with consistency this year either.

"There are always weekends where it seems as if he's catching up to Fernando Alonso, but over the course of a whole year, he's simply too far behind.

"Ultimately, Stroll is definitely not where he needs to be after his long time in Formula 1. Would I keep him for 2026 if I were in charge at Aston Martin? No. "Aston Martin needs a different approach if it wants to succeed. They need two drivers who consistently deliver."

