Drugovich exits Aston Martin, heads to Formula E

Felipe Drugovich has confirmed he will part ways with Aston Martin at season’s end, bringing his three-year run as the team’s reserve driver to a close.

Felipe Drugovich has confirmed he will part ways with Aston Martin at season’s end, bringing his three-year run as the team’s reserve driver to a close.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has signed with Andretti for a Formula E seat, effectively shelving his Formula 1 ambitions for now. In his place, Aston Martin is expected to bring in Honda-backed Yuki Tsunoda for 2026.

"I learned as much as I could in these three years and, actually, having looked from the other side of the helmet and observed the drivers from the outside, I think this has helped me learn a lot more than I thought," he is quoted as saying by Italy's Autosprint.

"So it was a positive thing and I think the change came at the right time." The 2022 Formula 2 champion admitted he does regret missing out on regular competition.

"Of course, if I had known how these three years would go, I definitely would have at least competed in full championships earlier. Because that's what I love to do," he said. "At the same time, I thought it was important to do everything possible to get a seat in F1, and if that hadn't happened, I would have moved on, and yes, here I am."

Looking back on his Aston Martin spell, Drugovich noted he barely interacted with Adrian Newey following the design guru’s arrival. "All the contact I had with him took place at Silverstone," he said.

"I introduced myself, and that was all the interaction we had. He doesn't talk to anyone in the team, no one knows what he's doing. I mean, everyone knows what he's doing, but he doesn't really share it with anyone, which is good. He's very focused on this, and for that reason, I also expect Aston Martin to do a great job next year."