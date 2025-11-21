Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux for their first Premier League game with new head coach Rob Edwards in the dugout on Saturday afternoon.
The Old Gold are still searching for their first top-flight win this season and suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea before the international break, while the Eagles drew 0-0 with Brighton last time out.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
WOLVES
Out: Matt Doherty (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Daniel Bentley (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; S. Bueno, Krejci, Toti; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, Munetsi, H. Bueno; Arais, Strand Larsen
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)
Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta
