Premier League
Nov 22, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Crystal Palace logo

WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Crystal Palace

Team News: Wolves vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux for their first Premier League game with new head coach Rob Edwards in the dugout on Saturday afternoon.

The Old Gold are still searching for their first top-flight win this season and suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea before the international break, while the Eagles drew 0-0 with Brighton last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

 

WOLVES

Out: Matt Doherty (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Daniel Bentley (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; S. Bueno, Krejci, Toti; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, Munetsi, H. Bueno; Arais, Strand Larsen

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

