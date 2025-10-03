[monks data]
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Wolves lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Vitor Pereira's side at Molineux

By , Football Editor
Will Pereira make changes? How Wolves could line up against Brighton
Sports Mole looks at how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up in Sunday's Premier League contest with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to be without the services of three players for Sunday's Premier League contest with Brighton & Hove Albion at Molineux.

Leon Chiwome is a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury, while Toti Gomes has been suffering with an illness this week, and the defender is not expected to be involved this weekend.

Matt Doherty, who was replaced at the interval of the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last time out, is also set for a spell on the sidelines, having had an operation on a fractured wrist.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is still struggling to fully overcome an Achilles issue, so the striker may start on the bench here, with head coach Vitor Pereira being cautious when it comes to his fitness.

As a result, there could be a spot in the final third of the field for Tolu Arokodare.

Emmanuel Agbadou is expected to be the player to benefit from Doherty's absence, but the rest of the back four should be unchanged, while Andre was excellent in midfield against Spurs and will keep his spot.

Pereira is also expected to keep both Jhon Arias and Marshall Munetsi in his starting side on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Andre, Gomes; Arias, Muntesi, Hwang; Arokodare

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up for the match

Written by
Matt Law
