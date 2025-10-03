Welbeck to start? How Brighton could line up against Wolves

Sports Mole looks at how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up in Sunday's Premier League contest with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler could bring Danny Welbeck into his starting side for Sunday's Premier League contest with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The ex-Manchester United striker scored twice off the bench against Chelsea in the Premier League last time out, with the 34-year-old helping his side to claim a huge three points in the English capital.

Welbeck could now potentially earn a spot in the XI for the contest with bottom-of-the-table Wolves this weekend.

Adam Webster, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood remain on the sidelines through injury, and a new name has been added to that list, with Joel Veltman sidelined due to a calf issue.

The Seagulls will also need to make a late check on Kaoru Mitoma, as the Japan international suffered a knock during the success over Chelsea last time out.

Maxim De Cuyper, who was another goalscorer against Chelsea, could be in line for a spot at the back due to Veltman's absence, while Welbeck for Georginio Rutter may be the only other change.

Carlos Baleba has struggled to show his best form this season after being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, but there should be another spot in the XI for the Cameroon international.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; De Cuyper, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Mitoma, Gomez, Minteh; Welbeck

