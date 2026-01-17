Wolves vs. Newcastle United: What unique Premier League streak can be extended at Molineux?

By Darren Plant | 17 Jan 2026 11:12

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United could extend a unique Premier League streak on Sunday afternoon.

The showdown at Molineux will take place with the two teams having contrasting ambitions for the rest of the campaign.

While Wolves are attempting to pull off the greatest escape from relegation that the division has ever seen, Newcastle have recently catapulted themselves back into contention for Champions League qualification.

Despite Wolves' recent mini-resurgence under Rob Edwards, Newcastle are the favourites to prevail in the West Midlands.

© Imago

What unique Premier League streak is on line at Molineux?

Wolves have a dismal record against Newcastle in Premier League fixtures, winning just two of their 21 matches in the division.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run in this fixture, another statistic that will provide them with confidence ahead of this contest.

However, Wolves and Newcastle matches that have taken place in the Premier League at Molineux top a specific list.

In 10 previous Premier League meetings at the ground, neither team has kept a clean sheet, the most played exact fixture in the division's history never to see a shutout.

Wolves' 3-0 win over West Ham United in their last top-flight fixture represented their first Premier League clean sheet of the season.

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe's side have conceded just 12 goals in 10 away contests, the fifth-best away defensive record in the division.

Newcastle also have the chance to win their first three Premier League fixtures of a calendar year for the first time since 1996.