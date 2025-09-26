Wolverhampton Wanderers will be bidding to extend an unlikely streak when they square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

While Wolves reached the fourth round of the EFL Cup with victory over Everton in midweek, Vitor Pereira's side have endured an abysmal start to the new top-flight campaign.

The West Midlands outfit have become just the sixth club in Premier League history to lose each of their opening five matches in a season.

As a result, they are clear underdogs to succumb to a Spurs side that have accumulated 10 points from Thomas Frank's first five league fixtures.

Nevertheless, Wolves make the trip to North London looking to extend a run that few people would expect to have been put together.

Wolves bidding to extend scoring streak versus Spurs

Wolves have scored at least two goals in each of their last four matches against Spurs, albeit all with Ange Postecoglou in charge.

A total of 10 points have been collected from a possible 12, Wolves coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2024 still representing a positive result.

However, it should be noted that Wolves have also failed to keep a clean sheet in that quartet of games, shipping a total of six strikes.

Just two defeats have been suffered on their last eight visits to Spurs, albeit some of those encounters taking place at Wembley Stadium.

On the flip side, Spurs have been dominant against teams starting the day in bottom spot of the Premier League table, putting together a 15-game unbeaten streak with 12 wins and three draws.

Wolves looking to avoid setting unwanted Premier League record

That all said, Wolves are at risk of setting an unwanted Premier League record when it comes to trailing at half time.

Wolves have been behind at the break in their last nine top-flight games. No team has ever gone 10 games in a row.

Meanwhile, Wolves are bidding to avoid becoming just the fourth team in Premier League history to lose their opening six matches, the last to do so being Norwich City in 2021-22.

