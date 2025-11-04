Next Wolves manager: New 'leading candidate' after Gary O'Neil withdrawal, ex-Premier League bosses 'not serious contenders'

New 'leading candidate' for Wolves job after O'Neil withdrawal, ex-PL bosses 'not serious contenders'
A new leading candidate allegedly emerges for the Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach role after the withdrawal from the race of former boss Gary O'Neil.

Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards has allegedly emerged as a leading candidate for the vacant Wolverhampton Wanderers job.

On Monday, Edwards appeared to distance himself from speculation linking him with a switch to Molineux ahead of Boro's Championship fixture against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

That came at a time when former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was viewed as the clear favourite to secure a return to the same job that he was sacked from 11 months ago.

However, it emerged on Monday night that, despite a number of terms being agreed, that O'Neil had withdrawn from the race, potentially due to a fan backlash over the developments.

Wolves are now left looking for an alternative, and The Times has indicated that Edwards remains one of the leading candidates after always being priced short with bookmakers.

Rob Edwards, the new Middlesbrough manager, applauds the fans

Is Edwards Wolves appointment looking likely?

Although Edwards was born in nearby Telford, represented Wolves as a player and has worked for owners Fosun International in different roles since retirement, an appointment feels far from cut and dried.

As well as the Wolves hierarchy allegedly still talking to other candidates, Edwards only relocated to the North-East five months ago.

Furthermore, Middlesbrough currently sit second in the Championship table and theoretically have more chance of being in the Premier League in 2026-27 than a Wolves outfit that are already eight points adrift of safety.

Much may become clear after Middlesbrough's trip to play Leicester City in the East Midlands with Wolves seemingly keen to have a new head coach in charge for Saturday's visit to Chelsea.

Manager of Bayer Leverkusen Erik ten Hag during his side's match against Hoffenheim, on August 23, 2025

Former Manchester United managers remain outsiders?

A different report in The Telegraph claims that former Manchester United managers Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been 'floated by intermediaries'.

Nevertheless, the pair are said to not be viewed as serious options at the present time, each having already been sacked by Bayer Leverkusen and Besiktas this season.

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - the initial bookmakers favourite - is reportedly not in contention for the role.

