Preview: Wigan vs Wycombe - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With a place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup at stake, Wigan Athletic will welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday.

The two League One sides enter the clash in contrasting fortunes, as while Wigan lost 4-1 against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, Wycombe beat Northampton Town 2-0 on the same day.

Match preview

While Wigan may be disappointed to have conceded four times given they only faced 1.33 xG against Bolton, they also produced just one shot on target in the entire game, and there was no need for the victors to exert themselves in the second half given they were winning 3-0 by the interval.

The defeat in the derby on Saturday meant the Lactics ended the weekend in 12th place with 12 points after nine matchweeks, though they are only four points from sixth-placed Barnsley, who occupy the final promotion playoff spot.

Ryan Lowe has guided his side to two 1-0 victories in the EFL Cup this term against Notts County and Stockport County, but they have not advanced to the fourth round of the competition since the 2012–13 season.

Wigan's record in recent weeks is poor considering they have triumphed just twice in eight games, a period in which they lost two and conceded at least two goals four times, but they have scored six in their past three.

Lowe has only suffered one defeat at home in his side's seven fixtures at the Brick Community Stadium this term - overseeing five wins - though they have drawn one and lost one of their three most recent outings at the ground.

Wycombe were dominant against Northampton, producing 14 shots inside the box to their opponents four, while also preventing them from creating a single big chance.

It is perhaps no surprise that the 18th-placed visitors excelled given it was Michael Duff's first game in charge as manager, with the Irishman succeeding Mike Dodds, who had won one and lost five of his final eight league matches as boss.

Duff inherits a side that overcame Bromley on penalties in the previous round of the EFL Cup on August 26, and the club have only once made it past the third round of the tournament, reaching the semi-finals in 2006-07.

The Blues have emerged victorious in two of their last three, winning 2-0 twice and keeping as many clean sheets in those fixtures as they had in their prior 14.

A loss for Wycombe on Tuesday would be their third consecutive defeat on the road, but it would be their first loss in four against Wigan having won two of their three most recent encounters with their hosts.

Wigan Athletic EFL Cup form:





W



W





Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):





W



D



L



W



W



L





Wycombe Wanderers EFL Cup form:





W



W





Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):





W



L



L



W



L



W





Team News

Wigan captain Jason Kerr only narrowly missed out on selection for the squad that lost to Bolton, but he should be ready to play a role on Tuesday in a back three.

Luke Robinson could also be selected in defence, while midfielder Callum Wright will hope to start after coming on as a substitute last time out.

Striker Paul Mullin's minutes will have to be managed, so expect him to be replaced in the XI by Christian Saydee.

As for Wycombe, goalkeeper Will Norris can be expected to take the place of shot-stopper Mikki van Sas.

Given midfielder Jamie Mullins was taken off against Northampton as a result of injury, perhaps George Abbott will come into Duff's plans.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Kerr, Aimson, Robinson; Murray, Trevitt, Wright, Cooper, Hungbo; Costelloe, Saydee

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Back, Taylor, Allen, Harvie; Leahy, Boyd-Munce, Abbott; Onyedinma, McNeilly, Bell

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Both sides may struggle to play at their best considering they are certain to make changes to their usual lineups.

Perhaps Wycombe will continue to benefit from the fresh ideas of Duff and extend their unbeaten record against Wigan.

