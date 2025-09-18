Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Michael Duff is set to take charge of his first League One game as Wycombe Wanderers boss when they welcome Northampton Town to Adams Park on Saturday.

The Chairboys will be looking to bounce back from yet another defeat last time out, while the Cobblers are aiming for their fourth straight victory this weekend.

Match preview

Wycombe made the decision to sack Mike Dodds earlier this week after losing 2-1 to Peterborough United, who had not won a single game in 2025-26 up to that point.

The Chairboys made it into the playoffs under their former manager last season, but they were beaten 1-0 in the semi-finals by Charlton Athletic, and all-in-all, Dodds won just nine of his 31 games in the dugout.

Duff takes over with the team 19th in the table with only five points, and their dire record of one win, two draws and five defeats has them on the same tally as Reading, who are currently in the relegation zone.

Fans will be hoping that the former Huddersfield Town head-coach can bring the side the 'new manager bounce', given that they have seen Wycombe win just once at Adams Park since a 1-0 triumph over Stevenage on April 12.

A second victory of the campaign would be enough for the Chairboys to leapfrog Rotherham United and move up to 18th, kickstarting life under the new boss with three points.

Meanwhile, Kevin Nolan's Northampton started 2025-26 in poor fashion by losing four of their first five matches across all competitions, but they have since won three back-to-back ahead of this weekend.

Last Saturday, the Cobblers followed up their 1-0 win over Leyton Orient by beating Blackpool by the same scoreline at Sixfields Stadium, and the manager will be particularly impressed by the fact that his team have now kept three clean sheets in a row.

That victory brought Nolan's side up to 15th in the table, where their total of 10 points has them equally five points above the drop zone and five behind sixth-placed Huddersfield Town in the playoff spots.

The outcome of Saturday's clash could give direction to Northampton's season, but considering that the visitors have lost seven, drawn one and won just one of their last nine games on the road, they will have to defy their travelling form to climb the ranks.

Three points this weekend would be enough to take the Cobblers into the top 10, where they may even find themselves within two points of the playoffs in a best-case scenario.

Team News

Wycombe will be without midfielder Josh Scowen once again as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since April.

In his absence, Luke Leahy and George Abbott should start in the centre of the park, flanked by wing-backs Niall Huggins and Taylor Allen.

As for Northampton, they are missing centre-back Jon Guthrie, so expect to see Conor McCarthy, Max Dyche and Nesta Guinness-Walker line up in a back three on Saturday.

Elsewhere, midfielder Liam Shaw is also out with a knee issue, and Sam Hoskins, Dean Campbell and Jack Perkins are likely to continue in the middle third.

Further forward, left-sided attacker Michael Jacobs is a doubt for this clash with a knock, and Nolan could start Terry Taylor behind a trio of Cameron McGeehan, Ethan Wheatley and Tyrese Fornah.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Van Sas; Grimmer, Taylor, Harvie; Huggins, Leahy, Abbott, Allen; Onyedima, Woodrow, Bell

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; McCarthy, Dyche, Guinness-Walker; Hoskins, Campbell, Perkins; Taylor; McGeehan, Wheatley, Fornah

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Northampton Town

Wycombe will be keen to make a strong start under their new manager, though their record on their own turf is less than stellar.

Northampton have won three games on the bounce while keeping consecutive clean sheets in all three, but their away form has been shocking in recent months, and they may have to settle for a point.

